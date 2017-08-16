A Sellersburg preschool has been working to prepare students for a successful scholastic career for the past 16 years. Over the past couple of years the end of the year parent surveys have seen a new trend at Growing Minds Preschool. Parents are wanting more options. “We always do an end of the year survey to see what the parents are wanting different. The last few years have been the same thing. That is why we are changing the program a little bit, to offer more options for those parents,” stated owner/teacher Kerri Eckert. “This change is a direct result of the feedback from the parents.” Growing Minds Preschool, located at 206 N. New Albany Street in Sellersburg, will now offer a variety of programs for the preschool students age 3 to 5. The classes are divided by age and have a limit of 16 students in each class. The age cut off date is August 1. Programs offered include: *3 year old preschool- 2 Day Program- Monday/ Wednesday or Tuesday/ Thursday with a morning class or afternoon class option. The cost of this program is $140 per month. *Kinder-Prep- 2 Day Program- Wednesday/ Friday class. This class is for students who miss the kindergarten cut off date or who are not academically or socially ready to enter kindergarten. This class is only for students who have not previously attended Growing Minds Preschool. Children will bring their own lunch to school each day. The cost of this program is $185 per month. *Kinder-Prep- 4 Day Program- Monday- Thursday class. This class is for children that miss the kindergarten cut off date or who are not academically or socially ready to enter kindergarten. This class is only for students who have previously attended Growing Minds Preschool. The cost of this program is $200 per month. *4 Year Old Preschool- 3 Day Program- Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Morning or afternoon class options. The cost for this program is $170 per month. *4 Year Old Program- 4 Day Program- Monday through Thursday. Morning or afternoon class options. $200 per month. *Stretch Program- 4 Day Program- Monday- Thursday. Bonus care available at no additional charge. Open only for children who have previously attended Growing Minds Preschool. Children will bring their own lunch to school each day. $375 per month. Before school care is also available from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. Monday through Friday as needed. The cost is $5 per day. “We do have some day cares that transport kids to Growing Minds. New Dawn Daycare and Kids Connection transport to us,” stated Robin Long, owner/teacher. “What separates us from other preschools is that all of our teachers are all licensed teachers.” Registration fees will be due at the time of registration and vary upon the program. Registration has already been held for the upcoming school year. Growing Minds holds an open house in February each year with registration being held in March. Next year registration will be held on March 5. Registration is completed online. There are still a limited amount of spots available for this school year. The first day of school at Growing Minds Preschool will be Monday, August 28. The last day of school will be Friday, May 11. Growing Minds using a free app, Blooms, to connect teachers with parents, grandparents, and other family members. “The app allows us to send weekly newsletters, pictures and other things that are going on at the school,” Long added. “We can post pictures of what's going on in the classrooms, information on the Christmas program in December, the end of the year program, Grandparents Day information and the Scholastic Book Fair information.” Growing Minds Preschool teachers include: Robin Long and Jennifer Anderson for the three year old classes; Amiee Latham, Brittany Woodruff, Jenny Lindquist and Kerri Eckert for the four year old classes and Paige McDowall for the five year old class, Kinder Prep. Each class also has a classroom assistant. Those assistants include: Jill Dewitt, Amanda Johnson, Stephanie Cooley, Susie Coats, Tina Leddon, Ashley Bullington and Stephanie Gogel. Students do not have to live within the West Clark Community Schools District to attend Growing Minds Preschool. Most of the students do, however, reside within the district. “We feed into the West Clark Schools, Silver Creek, Borden and Henryville,” stated Eckert. “We do follow the West Clark School calendar. Although we feed into West Clark, Growing Minds is open to any student.” Long continued, “Kindergarten is different now. They say it's the new first grade. We work with the kindergarten teachers and ask them what we can do to make the transition easier for them and our kids. We have a great relationship with West Clark and the kindergarten teachers. We see what they need and help them be successful. The last thing we don't want is for kids to feel they are not prepared. We want them to enjoy it and we want them to be prepared. When they are prepared they feel it and have more success.” In the past years Growing Minds Preschool has tried to take advantage of the multiple entrances to the building, the old Sellersburg Elementary School. This year the drop off and pick up for the students will be centrally located. The main entrance for the school will now be Door C, off the back parking lot off Penn Street in Sellersburg. “We hope this change will help with the congestion on North New Albany Street. This will also be a better option for the safety of the kids and parents dropping off and picking up,” Eckert concluded. For more information about Growing Minds Preschool please visit their website at www.mygrowingmindspreschool.com or call Robin Long at 502-287-2979 or Kerri Eckert at 812-989-6292.