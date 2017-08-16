A prison sentence of ten years was handed down on Thursday, August 3, against Halbert Michael Gray, for molesting a child that was in his care. Gray was charged with two counts of Level 4 felony child molesting in July, 2016, after the incidents, which occurred that spring, came to light, and family members reported them to staff of the Indiana Department of Child Services. Gray has been held in lieu of bail since entering his original not guilty plea. After several continuances of his trial on the charges, Gray entered into a plea agreement to serve ten years with credit for time served of 502 days on the first charge. The second charge and the July 25 trial date were dismissed under the terms of the agreement. He is also now designated as a sex offender. “Halbert Gray is heading to prison, and that is exactly where he belongs,” stated Chris Owens, Scott County Prosecutor. “Getting a resolution to the case such as this without the need for a trial is a win for our community and for the young victim of this terrible crime. Trials in cases like this can be hard on victims and their families.” Gray was facing a sentence of from two to 12 years for the charges. Prosecutor Owens said, “The work done by the agencies involved in investigating this case is appreciated. Mr. Gray had a very minimal criminal history, so to get a sentence of ten years in a case with this potential sentencing range can only be accomplished when the case is strong. I thank the Indiana State Police and Department of Child Services for the work they did so that this outcome was possible.”