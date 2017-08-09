“We are the team that isn’t supposed to be here,” Clark County Sheriff’s K9 Patrolman Mark Grube explained. “It took me 10 years to get hired and Jago has a great story.” Grube began his law enforcement career as a Corrections Officer in the Clark County Jail on March 13, 2006. He continued to make progress working through every rank in the jail until becoming the first Jail Investigator. Grube, a 2002 Jeffersonville High School graduate, was hired as a Patrolman on April 1, 2015 and has continued to work hard everyday to prove he was a good choice. He graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in February 2016. He earned his Bachelor’s from Oakland City University on August 3, 2016. Grube always wanted to be a police officer since he participated in ROTC at Jeff High. “When I was in high school I realized that I liked to serve. I liked the camaraderie and the uniform,” he added. He continued with why he wanted to be a K9 officer, “Clark County has a bad drug problem. But honestly, that is not the only reason I seen as to why the department needed a dog. We had a situation on State Road 60 where we were trying to arrest a guy wanted on a murder in Floyd County. The situation could have used a dog and we didn’t have one at the time. After that situation I pretty much begged the sheriff for a dog and that’s how I got him.” The newest K9 for the Clark County Sheriff’s Department is K9 Jago. Grube’s partner is a three year old Belgium Malinois bred in Wichita, KS. Jago was bred by Tom Brown, owner of Vom Fieldcrest Shepherds. “Jago has a really interesting story. Tom had some medical issues and was getting out of the business after 30-plus years. He donated my dog and another dog to a lady named Kat Rollins. She owns a company called Green Pets. They were training police K9s to donate to departments with budget issues,” Grube explained. “Her trainer was hired by a local sheriff’s department so she was getting out of the business. My dog sat for almost a year. By pure happenstance, I stumbled upon her website. And, by her grace she donated Jago to me. That donation saved the taxpayers about $10,000.” Once Grube knew Jago was his, he wasted no time traveling to near Gatlinburg, TN to pick up his new partner. “We took off in the middle of the night!,” an excited Grube stated. “We didn’t want her to change her mind. Not that she would, but the opportunity was so great, we went immediately.” Grube then came back to Clark County ready to face his newest challenge, becoming a K9 officer for the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. There was just one problem, the dog had more experience than he did. Prior to picking up his dog, Grube had attended one K9 training session. Grube worked non-stop to train with Jago after picking him up. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department K9 trainer is Ron Knox. He began working with Jago and Grube as soon as they returned from Tennessee. The K9 team became a Certified Narcotics Team in March. All certifications are through the International Police Work Dog Association. “Within the first week of having him on the street we had put three people in jail,” Grube recalled. “I’d say within the last four months me and Jago have put 15 people in jail.” After being certified in narcotics, Grube and Jago continued to train and became fully patrol certified during the first week of July. And, again, within the first week, Jago was successful during a track. “He had a successful track within the first week. The dog was a deterrent. And, that happens. People just give up when they see a dog. They don’t want to come face to face with him,” Grube added. Although the K9 team has been working together since January, K9 training never ends. Training is every Monday with a minimum of 16 hours a month. “I go above and beyond that. I train with other agencies, LMPD (Louisville Metro Police Department) and Horse Cave, Kentucky. I spent a week in East Chicago, Indiana focusing on semi-trucks and how to find large amounts of narcotics,” he stated. Grube paused a moment before answering why he wanted to be a police officer. “I’ve always wanted to be a police officer. It’s a calling. Me and Jago are the team that isn’t supposed to be here. By pure grace of the sheriff, I’m here. It took me 10 years. He hired me and then I failed the entrance physical at the academy. By his grace I got to stay. Then I came back a few months later and passed. I always say this is just my mid-journey. I am not where I am supposed to be. It’s still a journey for me. I did everything I could accomplish in the jail and I knew I wanted to be a police officer,” Grube shared. He continued, “Jamey gave me a chance nobody else would give me. I’ve worked hard everyday to prove it’s been the right decision. We are the team that is not supposed to be here.” The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has one narcotics jail canine, three reserve police officers with canines that are patrol certified in narcotics and another full-time police officer with a dual purpose canine. “The new canine is Dexter, he is Jago’s son. Both of the dogs the Sheriff’s Office have were donated,” Grube added. Grube continued explaining Jago’s journey. “There are so many people I would like to thank because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here now. All of the equipment for Jago has been donated. Dave Disponett, ‘Diamond Dave’, donated money for all the collars, leashes and an electronic collar. Mike Muncy of Steel Dynamics donated Jago’s bullet proof vest and Dr. Gough donates all Jago’s veterinary care. And, SamTek donates money throughout the year for all other canine needs,” Grube stated. “The sheriff really doesn’t have to spend a lot of money for my dog. Just dog food and the kennel for my car. As for the cost, I have tried to keep the costs at a minimum.” He continued, “I need to thank Cliff Lindsey. He is a Master Trainer. He volunteers all his time to certify our dogs. And, Ron Knox is why my dog is what he is.” Grube then fondly recalled the beginning of his journey. He was a reserve for the Clarksville Police Department for two and a half years. He was able to begin to build his foundation for his career in law enforcement at the Clarksville Police Department. “Jimmy Vanwinkle of the Clarksville Police Department taught me how to be a professional cop. He was great. I have learned from a lot of great people. I learned how to treat people and deal with people at the jail. Clarksville taught me the other side of the job. They taught me how to deal with people on the street,” Grube said. He concluded with a smile, “I have been an imperfect servant of Clark County for 12 years. I don’t have it figured out. I call myself somewhere mid-journey but I am working my butt off everyday. I take a lot of pride in my career. It’s a great place to work. I work with great people and to work with Mark Meyer as my training officer was great. I was able to learn from a K9 officer. It was perfect. Throughout my journey I have lost some people but I have gained three wonderful kids. I have four great kids that are my entire world. And, now, I have a career I am continuing to work hard for to make those kids proud. But, my number one thank you goes to the sheriff. Jamey has allowed me to do this and he has given me the opportunity to do this.”