For members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42, Floyds Knobs, the highlight of the Department of Indiana’s 2017 American Legion Auxiliary Convention was the announcement of their nominee, Shiela Sherrill, as 2017 Woman of the Year. This recognition is reserved for a Unit member who provides outstanding service to her Unit and her Post, but has not served in a position higher than the Unit level. Shiela Sherrill was recognized for her service, not only to the Auxiliary, but also to the Legion, the Sons and the Riders at Post 42. She helped with Auxiliary Open Sundays, fish frys, fund raisers and blood drives. She was chairman of both the Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation Program and the Service to Veterans Program; and Treasurer and Membership Chair of the AL Riders 42. As a part of the Service to Veterans Program, she oversaw the Furniture for Veterans Project, providing furniture and move-in baskets for homeless veterans transitioning into housing. When adequate furniture was not donated, she shopped at yard sales and thrift stores to fill the need. She was part of a team that delivered 20 beds to newly housed veterans as a part of the furniture project. Her programs served 343 veterans with a value of $21,000 donated. Because of her outstanding service to veterans, she was also recognized at State Convention with the Department President’s Award of Excellence. Her nomination as Woman of the Year earns her the right to represent Indiana at the National Convention in Reno later this month. Shiela is eligible for membership under her husband Ron, a Viet Nam war era Air Force veteran. She has held the office of Unit First Vice, membership chair, Field and Home Service (now Service to Veterans), Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation and Executive Board Member at Large. The American Legion Auxiliary is a not-for-profit organization that has as its primary mission support of our military and our veterans; children and youth; and our community. Membership is open to mothers, wives, daughters, sisters, granddaughters, great-granddaughters, and grandmothers of members of The American Legion, or those who are eligible for membership in The American Legion in their own right. They are also eligible if the person under whom they qualify is already deceased, by simply providing a copy of his or her DD214, a military discharge document. Those interested in membership may contact Shirley Ohta, 923-9863.