On yesterday’s date (Monday, August, 21, 2017) shortly after 2:15 pm, Troopers Jackie Smith, Andrew Taylor, Brandon Farias, Carey Huls and Katrina Smith from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg served an arrest warrant on Jamie Ray Scheckles, 33, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany. The arrest warrant was out of Clark County, IN for a Probation Violation. When troopers entered the home to serve the arrest warrant there were several other people in the home and drug paraphernalia was located. This lead troopers to apply for and obtain a search warrant for the residence. A search of the residence resulted in troopers finding Heroin, Methamphetamine, Schedule I, II, III, IV and V Controlled Substances, Marijuana, Paraphernalia and over $1,200.00 in U.S. Currency. All four persons in the home were arrested. Arrested, Charges and Jail Incarcerated is listed below. 1: JAMIE RAY SHECKLES, 33, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany, Clark County Jail. Dealing in a Controlled Substance(Cocaine) - Level 2 Felony Possession of Cocaine – Level 6 Felony Dealing in a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Level 2 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 5 Felony Possession of Schedule I,II, III, IV, V, Controlled Substance, - Level 6 Felony Controlled Substance, Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia – Class B Misdemeanor Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Class 6 Felony 2: BRITTANY LYNN PRATHER, 26, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany, Floyd County Jail. Dealing in a Controlled Substance(Cocaine) - Level 2 Felony Possession of Cocaine – Level 6 Felony Dealing in Controlled Substance (Meth) – Level 2 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 5 Felony Possession of Schedule I,II, III, IV, V, Controlled Substance - Level 6 Felony Controlled Substance, Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia – Class B Misdemeanor Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Class 6 Felony 3: KEVIN MARTIN, 34, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany, Floyd County Jail. Dealing in a Controlled Substance(Cocaine) - Level 2 Felony Possession of Cocaine – Level 6 Felony Dealing in Controlled Substance (Meth) – Level 2 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 5 Felony Possession of Schedule I,II, III, IV, V, Controlled Substance - Level 6 Felony Controlled Substance, Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia – Class B Misdemeanor Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Class 6 Felony 4: TIA LANETTE EDELEN, 37, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany, Floyd County Jail. Warrant, Failure to Appear Warrant, Failure to Appear Troopers were assisted by the Washington County Drug Task Force.