|Arrest Warrant Leads to Search Warrant, Drugs, Money and More People Arrested
|Written by George Browning
|Tuesday, 15 August 2017 12:59
On yesterday’s date (Monday, August, 21, 2017) shortly after 2:15 pm, Troopers Jackie Smith, Andrew Taylor, Brandon Farias, Carey Huls and Katrina Smith from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg served an arrest warrant on Jamie Ray Scheckles, 33, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany. The arrest warrant was out of Clark County, IN for a Probation Violation.
When troopers entered the home to serve the arrest warrant there were several other people in the home and drug paraphernalia was located. This lead troopers to apply for and obtain a search warrant for the residence.
A search of the residence resulted in troopers finding Heroin, Methamphetamine, Schedule I, II, III, IV and V Controlled Substances, Marijuana, Paraphernalia and over $1,200.00 in U.S. Currency. All four persons in the home were arrested.
Arrested, Charges and Jail Incarcerated is listed below.
1: JAMIE RAY SHECKLES, 33, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany, Clark County Jail.
2: BRITTANY LYNN PRATHER, 26, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany, Floyd County Jail.
3: KEVIN MARTIN, 34, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany, Floyd County Jail.
4: TIA LANETTE EDELEN, 37, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany, Floyd County Jail.
Troopers were assisted by the Washington County Drug Task Force.