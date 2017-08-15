Arrest Warrant Leads to Search Warrant, Drugs, Money and More People Arrested PDF Print E-mail
Written by George Browning   
Tuesday, 15 August 2017 12:59

On yesterday’s date (Monday, August, 21, 2017) shortly after 2:15 pm, Troopers Jackie Smith, Andrew Taylor, Brandon Farias, Carey Huls and Katrina Smith from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg served an arrest warrant on Jamie Ray Scheckles, 33, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany. The arrest warrant was out of Clark County, IN for a Probation Violation.

When troopers entered the home to serve the arrest warrant there were several other people in the home and drug paraphernalia was located. This lead troopers to apply for and obtain a search warrant for the residence.

 

A search of the residence resulted in troopers finding Heroin, Methamphetamine, Schedule I, II, III, IV and V Controlled Substances, Marijuana, Paraphernalia and over $1,200.00 in U.S. Currency. All four persons in the home were arrested.

 

Arrested, Charges and Jail Incarcerated is listed below.

 

1: JAMIE RAY SHECKLES, 33, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany, Clark County Jail.

 

  1. Dealing in a Controlled Substance(Cocaine) - Level 2 Felony
  2. Possession of Cocaine – Level 6 Felony
  3. Dealing in a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Level 2 Felony
  4. Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 5 Felony
  5. Possession of Schedule I,II, III, IV, V, Controlled Substance, - Level 6 Felony
  6. Controlled Substance, Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor
  7. Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
  8. Possession of Paraphernalia – Class B Misdemeanor
  9. Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Class 6 Felony

 

2: BRITTANY LYNN PRATHER, 26, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany, Floyd County Jail.

 

  1. Dealing in a Controlled Substance(Cocaine) - Level 2 Felony
  2. Possession of Cocaine – Level 6 Felony
  3. Dealing in Controlled Substance (Meth) – Level 2 Felony
  4. Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 5 Felony
  5. Possession of Schedule I,II, III, IV, V, Controlled Substance - Level 6 Felony
  6. Controlled Substance, Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor
  7. Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
  8. Possession of Paraphernalia – Class B Misdemeanor
  9. Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Class 6 Felony

 

 

 

3: KEVIN MARTIN, 34, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany, Floyd County Jail.

 

  1. Dealing in a Controlled Substance(Cocaine) - Level 2 Felony
  2. Possession of Cocaine – Level 6 Felony
  3. Dealing in Controlled Substance (Meth) – Level 2 Felony
  4. Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 5 Felony
  5. Possession of Schedule I,II, III, IV, V, Controlled Substance - Level 6 Felony
  6. Controlled Substance, Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor
  7. Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
  8. Possession of Paraphernalia – Class B Misdemeanor
  9. Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Class 6 Felony

 

4: TIA LANETTE EDELEN, 37, from 1612 East Oak Street in New Albany, Floyd County Jail.

 

  1. Warrant, Failure to Appear
  2. Warrant, Failure to Appear

 

Troopers were assisted by the Washington County Drug Task Force.
 