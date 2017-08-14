The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – have set “An Evening with the Eagles” concerts this fall, kicking off October 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum and continuing October 20 in Atlanta, Georgia at Philips Arena; October 24 in Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center; and October 27 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets for the show in Louisville go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, August 19 at 10 AM through LiveNation.com , the KFC Yum! Center box office and charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000 . American Express® Card Members will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 15 at 10 AM through Friday, August 18 at 10 PM. A limited number of VIP ticket packages will be also be available, including premium tickets, preshow VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise & more. For complete ticket information, visit Eagles.com. The Eagles recent July concerts were met with critical acclaim, with media observers lauding the performances: “…as expected, musically it was almost perfect throughout the night.” - Forbes “…impeccable harmonies and musicianship all night long…” – Elmore Magazine “The Eagles concert at Citi Field Saturday was so poignant and well-executed…” - Newsday “…the powerful performance felt like a proper celebration of Frey and the legacy of one of the most successful bands of all time.” – Time Out “The Eagles understand that getting fans to fall in love with a band …requires songs that make listeners believe they belong too.” – Los Angeles Times The EAGLES are one of the most influential and commercially successful American rock bands of all time. With their profound lyrics, harmonies and country-tinged melodies, they created a signature Southern California sound. The Eagles have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, have scored six #1 albums and have topped the singles charts five times. The band has been awarded six GRAMMY® Awards. The Eagles have performed sold-out concert tours worldwide throughout their career. The band’s 2014 History of the Eagles Tour broke numerous U.S. box office records and included five sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and six sold-out concerts at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 in their first year of eligibility and received the Kennedy Center Honors last year.