A Scottsburg woman was arrested by an Indiana State trooper on Tuesday, August 8, while driving in Scott County on Interstate 65.

Trooper Nathan Abbott stopped the blue van around 2:30 p.m. that Grut was driving northbound near the 29 mile marker because he said the driver had committed a traffic infraction.

Once he had stopped the van, Trp. Abbott deployed his K-9 partner Teague, which alerted that the vehicle could contain controlled substances.

As the van was searched, the officer said used syringes, plastic baggies and other drug-related paraphernalia came to light. Her actions caused the discovery of a quantity of heroin that the woman had apparently hidden in a body cavity. Grut was placed in custody and transported to the Scott County Security Center. The van was impounded.

The ISP news release stated that her charges could include Level 6 felonies of possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining

a common nuisance and unlawful possession of a syringe as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of a paraphernalia.

Grut was expected to have her initial hearing in Scott Circuit Court and learn her charges on Thursday, August 10.

-30-