A man whose life was saved through administration of the antidote Narcan is facing a felony charge in Scott Circuit Court.

Detective Jeremy Arnold with the Sheriff’s Department answered a call for help on July 20. The caller told 9-1-1 dispatchers that a man had been found unresponsive in a car at Pioneer Village. Pioneer Village is a small convenience store at the corner of State Roads 203 and 256 east of Scottsburg.

The man in need of help was identified as Cody A. Deaton, 26, Scottsburg. Deaton was found by Det. Arnold lying on the ground beside a vehicle. Drugs and paraphernalia were seen in the car, including an uncapped loaded syringe, which field-tested positively as heroin.

Narcan was administered to Deaton, who survived.

He is now charged with possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. He was ordered held for 15 days without bail. His bail after that period was set at $30,000 by corporate surety bond or $3,000 cash.

Deaton was provided with the services of a public defender. His trial date is scheduled October 16.

