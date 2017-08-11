County Coroner Jerry Buchanan waited through nearly all of the meeting held by Scott County Commissioners on Wednesday morning, August 2, to present a most unique problem to those officials.

For years, Buchanan explained, if an autopsy was needed to find a cause of death, that procedure was done by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, Ky. Recently, however, Buchanan was informed that the county will have to make other arrangements to obtain autopsies.

“Louisville is experiencing a lot more deaths because of the opioid epidemic,” he explained. Consequently, the Medical Examiner can no longer perform autopsies on persons who have died outside of Jefferson County, Ky.

Buchanan said he’s been researching what would be needed to perform autopsies in the county. Certain equipment is required, and, of course, a room.

Commissioners Kelley Robbins, Bob Tobias and Mike Jones discussed the situation, speculating if room could be found at the old John Jones GM City building. It is rapidly being transformed into a new facility for the Scott County Health Department. An estimated $7,000 to $10,000 could be needed for equipment alone.

After debating the pros and cons of locating a small morgue there, Commissioners encouraged Buchanan to contact Scott Memorial Hospital. Perhaps an agreement could be reached so the facility could be located there, it was thought.

Buchanan said he’d talk with administrators at the local hospital and report back to Commissioners.

