Two women were injured in separate vehicle accidents on August 2 and 5, records with local law enforcement agencies indicated.

On Wednesday, August 2, James Stingley Jr., 34, Scottsburg, was driving a 2003 Toyota Celica north on Kinderhook Road a little after 7 p.m. As he met a car headed south in a curve, he said he thought the 2013 Ford Focus was in his lane. Stingley told Deputy Jac Sanders that he steered the car off the edge of the right side but then over-corrected his steering.

That action apparently caused the car to move into the southbound lane and hit the Focus head-on.

Stingley nor the other driver, identified as Alvin M. Wicky, 20, Scottsburg, were not injured, but Wicky’s passenger, Sheron R. Wicky, 14, suffered head pain and was transported by Scott County EMS to Scott Memorial Hospital.

Stingley was cited by Deputy Sanders for having no proof of financial responsibility.

Both cars were heavily damaged and towed from the scene. Property damage was listed at up to $25,000 by the officer.

On Saturday, August 5, an elderly Salem woman was injured when her 2015 Lincoln was rear-ended by a 2013 Dodge Dart.

Judith D. Zink, 76, experienced head pain after the mishap. She was treated at the scene, noted Sgt. Brian Hall.

Sgt. Hall talked to the driver of the Dodge, identified as Isaac P. Stone, 24, Hanover. Stone said he was driving Weston State Road 56 (West McClain Avenue) when he looked away from the road to reach for a drink. By the time he looked back, he said the Zink car had stopped behind another vehicle which was turning, and he had no time to avoid the collision.

The mishap occurred near the entrance to Spaulding Square Court just after 11 a.m.

Again, both vehicles were towed from the scene. Sgt. Hall was assisted by Sgt. Rodney Watts and Patrolman James Vires.

Property damage was estimated as high as $25,000.

-30-