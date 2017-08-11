A teenager who was videoed in a city park shooting a man appeared in Scott Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, August 8, and entered a guilty plea to one of five charges filed against him.

Detai Howard, 17, Austin, was waived from Juvenile Court jurisdiction to adult court. He was charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery, two counts of Level 5 battery and two counts of Level 5 criminal recklessness.

As family members watched, Howard entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to the first count of Level 3 aggravated battery. This charge indicates that Howard “…did knowingly or intentionally inflict injury…that created a substantial risk of death, caused serious permanent disfigurement or protracted loss or caused impairment of the function of a bodily member (the victim’s leg)…”

His plea was accepted by Judge Jason Mount. As is normal in a plea agreement of this enormity, a pre-sentence investigation was ordered to be submitted to the court before Howard’s sentencing. The sentencing is scheduled on September 25. A diagnostic evaluation of Howard was also requested.

Howard has been held at the juvenile facility in Brownstown since the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on May 31. A Clarksville man, Jonathon Borton, 19, had arrived at Beechwood Park, allegedly to get a handgun which Howard had taken from him.

Other people at the park heard shouting as the situation escalated, and one person used a cell phone to video the confrontation, capturing the moment that the gun being held by Howard fired, striking Borton in the leg.

Though he ran from the scene, the juvenile suspect was identified shortly after the shooting and surrendered to authorities that same evening. He was placed into custody and transported to the Jackson County center.

The .22 caliber handgun was retrieved by local police from a roadside ditch about four hours after the shooting.

