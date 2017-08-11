Scottsburg police ran into an unusual and potentially dangerous situation recently and solved it by arresting two men on the scene and then filing charges later against two others for lying to them. The incident on July 15 began when Patrolmen Troy Ford and Shawn Hurt were dispatched to a residence on North Hyland Street. They were told by dispatchers that a caller had said a man was hiding in a closet because he was afraid of people trying to beat him up. They were also informed that drugs were in the house. When officers went to the front door, they said no one would answer their knocks or verbal commands. Ptl. Ford contacted the owner of the house. She reportedly told the officer that a woman she identified as Heather Ward and a man, Jordan Harrell, were staying there while Harrell did some work on the property for her. Harrell, 23, was wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with a court order, the officers knew. As the patrolmen were talking, they said they saw a couple leave the residence. Ward, 25, and her companion, identified as Frederick Noble, 28, reportedly told the officers no one else was in the house. When the home’s owner arrived at the scene and allowed the officers inside, Harrell and another man, Christopher J.S. Helton, 29, were located in the basement. Helton was also wanted on warrant, officers discovered. Both were placed into custody and transported to the Scott County Security Center. Officers recovered a bag of ten syringes from the area where the men had been. Drug paraphernalia was also in the bag, the probable cause affidavit said, and more needles were found in a sharps container and in a backpack. When Helton was booked in, jail staff reported they found a baggie with 6.3 grams of heroin in his possession. On July 19, new charges were filed against Harrell and Helton. Harrell is charged with maintaining a common nuisance and unlawful possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Helton’s charges include possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony, and Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe, and visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Bail for each is set at $60,000 by corporate surety bond or $6,000 cash, and each was assigned an October 16 jury trial date. In addition, both were held for 15 days without bond. The men also attended separate hearings on State motions to revoke suspended sentences in earlier cases. Because Ward and Noble allegedly knew there were two other people in the house but withheld that information from officers, each has been charged with assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor. Warrants for each were filed July 21. Ward was arrested and booked into the local jail on August 1. She was expected to have her initial court hearing by Thursday, August 3. Officers were still searching for Noble at the time of her arrest.