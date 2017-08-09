|Crothersville area woman charged with dealing methamphetamine
|Written by George Browning
|Wednesday, 09 August 2017 00:00
A resident of Seymour Road, Crothersville, is being held at the Scott County Security Center in Scottsburg on as charge of Level 4 felony dealing in methamphetamine (meth).
Ashley M. Santiago, 30, was arrested by an officer of the Sheriff’s Department on a warrant dated July 20.
In the probable cause affidavit, Scottsburg Patrolman Troy Ford related that Santiago supposedly sold an “eight ball” of meth weighing 3.9 grams on May 10 in a business parking lot on May 10.
The woman also allegedly had baggies of heroin in her possession at the time of the incident.
During her initial court hearing, a jury trial date of October 16 was scheduled on the calendar.
Santiago’s bail was set at $60,000 by corporate surety bond or $6,000 cash.