Ashley M. Santiago, 30, was arrested by an officer of the Sheriff’s Department on a warrant dated July 20.

In the probable cause affidavit, Scottsburg Patrolman Troy Ford related that Santiago supposedly sold an “eight ball” of meth weighing 3.9 grams on May 10 in a business parking lot on May 10.

The woman also allegedly had baggies of heroin in her possession at the time of the incident.

During her initial court hearing, a jury trial date of October 16 was scheduled on the calendar.

Santiago’s bail was set at $60,000 by corporate surety bond or $6,000 cash.