A local family is working to improve the life of those affected with Alzheimer’s after losing their mother in 2011. Sarah Rose Hall was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2010. Her family now honors her with an annual fundraiser, the Hall Family Alzheimer’s Fundraiser. This is the sixth year for the event. “As always, our mother faced this journey with the same dignity and grace she exhibited daily until it took her life in December of 2011,” the family stated in a letter. The 2017 Hall Family Alzheimer’s Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, August 12 at Bushman’s Lake Clubhouse in Charlestown. The Clubhouse is located at 207 River Road W in Charlestown. The Hall Family is inviting the public to come out and enjoy the day all for a great cause. The fun will begin at 11 a.m. The fundraiser will include raffles and lunch provided by Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant. Lunch plates will be $5. The family wishes to thank The Paul Boggs Band for their continued support of the fundraiser. The Paul Boggs Band has donated their time and talent to entertain the crowd every year. “We are excited to welcome back The Paul Boggs Band. They have donated their time each year and are coming back this year,” Ruth Ann Rawlings stated. “This is a family friendly fundraiser. We want everyone to come and have a great time,” Rawlings, Hall’s daughter, continued. The fundraiser is organized by Sarah Rose’s children, Rawlings, Mike Hall and Tony Hall, their spouses and children to honor their mother and grandmother and help the millions of families across the country that fight the horrible disease on a daily basis. Donations are still being accepted for the fundraiser. You may donate a raffle item or monetary donations are also accepted and appreciated. The family is grateful for the donations already given. “We have some really nice donations for the raffle already,” Rawlings stated. “We are getting some great items. We are all excited for the fundraiser. It’s going to be a great time.” Some of the raffle items already donated to the worthy cause include: Big Splash Adventure passes,Chicago Cub Jon Lester signed picture, a Dustin Hoffman autographed photograph, Cincinnati Zoo passes, Louisville Cardinals signed Bobby Petrino picture, The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum admission tickets, Talon Winery and Vineyards Private Party for 20 and numerous gift cards. “Dustin Hoffman has donated an autographed picture each year. We have another one this year. It’s just great,” Rawlings stated. She added, “We just want lots of people to come out and enjoy the family friendly day.” The family friendly fundraiser will offer many things for the entire family. The New Washington State Bank will provide an inflatable slide and the Hall family will have a bouncy house for the kids to enjoy. “The New Washington State Bank has also agreed to bring their Fun Truck to the fundraiser. It will be a great time. We always have a great time. We get to talk to lots of people. We have caregivers come, we have those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s, we have family and friends that come to support us. It promises to be a great day,” Rawlings concluded. The family will participate in the “2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.” The walk will be held on September 9 at Waterfront Park in Louisville. Last year the family was able to donate over $12,500 to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Sarah Rose through their fundraiser and other monetary donations. The last six years they were the highest fundraising Friends and Family team in Louisville! Since the inception of the Hall Family Alzheimer’s Fundrasier they have raised over $60,000 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. If you would like to make a donation to the 2017 Hall Family Alzheimer’s Fundraiser you may send your donation to: 5523 Cambridge Court, Charlestown, IN 47111. For more information about the Hall Family Alzheimer’s Fundraiser please visit www.hallfamilyalzheimersfundraiser.com or Sarah Rose Family Alzheimer’s Fundraiser on Facebook or call Ruth Ann Rawlings at 812-207-7011.