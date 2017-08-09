The incident occured just after 2:49 p.m. according to Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Larrimore.

Larrimore said he responded to the Campbellsburg Apartments, located at 427 South Sycamore Street in response to a vehicle crash into the apartment complex.

Upon arrival Larrimore sais he discovered a silver 1991 Ford Probe, driven by Christopher Hammond, 50, Campbellsburg, crashed into the north side of apartment number 9.

Hammond told Larrimore he had just left the K & E mini-mart, located on State Road 60 and blacked out prior to the crash.

Hammond was transported to St. Vincent Salem Hospital and treated with minor injuries.

Larrimore reported as Hammond was driving out of K & E he apparently became unconscious, crossed State Road 60, crashed through the gas pumps at a vacant gas station across from K & E and continued an additional 300 feet before crashing into the apartment.

The apartment was occupired by Charles Hall at the time of the crash.

Larrimore said Hall was at the opposite end of the apartment at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Assisting officers were, Sheriff Roger Newlon, Sgt. John Cleveland (ISP) and Campbellsburg Marshal Claude Combs.

Washington County EMS, and Campbellsburg Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on the scene.