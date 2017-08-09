The following is the Floyd County arrest list through August 7th, 2017. The list is submitted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, for the most part, are just facing charges and are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law. For past arrest lists from both Floyd and Clark County be sure to visit www.gbpnews.com.



7/31/2017

Ashley R. Thomas, 32, Charlestown, IN, theft (prior).

Kenneth W. Kee, 40, IDOC, C.O.T.

Teresa M. Gonzales, 33, New Albany, IN, theft, battery on police officer, resisting law enforcement.

Amy M. Lyell, 40, Clarksville, IN, FTA – driving while suspended prior.



8/1/2017

Nicholas P. Mudd, 21, Charlestown, IN, OWI, OWI .08%.

Perry A. Martin, 54, city-at-large, public intoxication.

Angela R. Rockey, 30, city-at-large, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug act, common nuisance (maintaining), auto theft, possession of controlled substance.

Raymond E. Zollman, 54, New Albany, IN, FTA – public intoxication.

Tommy L. Ward, 48, New Albany, IN, burglary.

Jessie J. Sebastian, 52, Louisville, KY, FTA – theft.

Roger D. Carroll Sr., 66, New Albany, IN, OWI .15% or more.

Ashley M. Layton, 29, New Albany, IN, VOP – unlawful possession of syringe.

Gregory W. Lee, 25, New Albany, IN, VOP – burglary.



8/2/2017

Austin L. Homeister, 19, Louisville, KY, FTA – knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Steven A. Harrell, 66, Lanesville, IN, OWI BAC >.08% but less than .15%.

Rhonda S. Emery, 41, New Albany, IN, VOP – possession of methamphetamine.



8/3/2017

Briana L. Sharp, 20, New Albany, IN, FTA – theft.

Raena M. Campbell, 28, Louisville, KY, FTA – criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief.

John R. Mahoney, 50, Louisville, KY, VOP – theft.

Samuel Jenkins, 24, Louisville, KY, FTA – domestic battery.

Jenevieve K. Elliott, 29, New Washington, IN, FTA – theft, criminal trespass.

James R. Williamson, 33, Louisville, KY, FTA – knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Adam N. Kinzie, 24, New Albany, IN, VOP – residential break and entry dwelling, public nudity.

Robert L. Rodriguez, 25, New Albany, IN, theft.

Calvin S. Hartley, 42, New Albany, IN, theft.

Richard J. Huebel, 38, Hardensburg, IN, VOP – operating a vehicle while intoxicated prior conviction.

Thomas S. Carlisle, 27, city-at-large, VOP – invasion of privacy.

Thomas R. Leachman III, 21, Clarksville, IN, FTA – driving while suspended.

Michael R. Landrum, 36, New Albany, IN, resisting law enforcement.

Jermaine T. Hampton, 35, Louisville, KY, FTA – possession of marijuana.

Thomas J. Williams, 23, New Albany, IN, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia.

Christopher C. Cupp, 37, New Albany, IN, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia.

Micah R. Byrd, 36, Levenworth, IN, FTA – driving while suspended prior, possession of a controlled substance.

Krystin P. Jordan, 28, New Albany, IN, theft (prior).

Douglas T. Applegate, 59, Floyds Knobs, IN, OWI with BAC of .15% or more.

Jason S. Buckman, 43, New Albany, IN, FTA – theft.

Richard G. Mason, 60, Louisville, KY, OWI with BAC .15% or more, OWI manner that endangers.



8/4/2017

Taylor M. Torstrick, 20, New Albany, IN, resisting law enforcement.

Kimberly R. Rainwater, 33, Clarksville, IN, VOP – possession of marijuana.

Anthony E. Williams, 45, Louisville, KY, criminal mischief 2x, criminal recklessness 3x.

Bradley K. Mangels, 38, Clarksville, IN, VOP – maintaining common nuisance.

Anthony W. Mayfield, 45, New Salisbury, IN, VOP – driving while suspended prior.

Cynthia M. Taylor, 28, New Albany, IN, FTA – battery.

Abraham A. Stucky, 29, New Albany, IN, burglary.

Jim L. McGowan, 21, New Albany, IN, VOP – possession of synthetic drug, possession of paraphernalia.

Mathew I. Roberts, 19, New Albany, IN, criminal trespass.

Maurice Hughes, 61, New Albany, IN, leaving the scene of an accident.

Demi L. Campbell, 24, city-at-large, VOP – battery against public safety official, criminal recklessness.



8/5/2017

Francis P. O’Connor, 67, city-at-large, public intoxication.

Kristian M. Glenn, 30, Jeffersonville, IN, FTA – theft.

] Terry J. Wright, 51, New Albany, IN, intimidation (draws or uses deadly weapon), battery.

Glenn F. Condit, 34, Jeffersonville, IN, public intoxication.

Steven D. Shireman, 59, New Albany, IN, invasion of privacy.

Jerry L. Zimmerman, 51, New Albany, IN, OWI manner that endangers.



8/6/2017

David K. Land, 35, Pekin, IN, driving while suspended prior.

Carl E. Snawder, 44, Georgetown, IN, OWI.

Brooklyn P. Welch, 18, New Albany, IN, domestic battery family member.

Debbra L. Workman, 36, Elizabeth, IN, VOP – possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.



8/7/2017

Christopher W. Wallace, 40, city-at-large, FTA – invasion of privacy.