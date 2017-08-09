Do you want to help plan the future parks in Borden and get a free fish sandwich? If so, stop by the public workshop on August 14th anytime between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm to give your thoughts on future park needs and get a free fish sandwich just for giving the town your thoughts and opinions! Borden needs your help and input to identify and prioritize park needs in Borden! Borden is working towards the development of the Town’s first 5-Year Parks and Recreation Master Plan. This document will identify existing physical and operational conditions, perform a needs analysis, and identify priorities and an action schedule for the next five years regarding parks and recreation in Borden. The development of this plan is important because it allows Borden to apply for Land and Water Conservation funding through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) that is reserved for projects identified in local 5-Year Parks and Recreational Master Plans. Everyone is asked to attend the public workshop on August 14th from 5-7 PM at Borden Jr/Sr High School (303 West St.). The workshop is an open format where you can stop by at any time for as little as 20 minutes, provide your input and enjoy a fish fry. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to share your ideas for Borden’s existing and future parks, their location, future programming offered, and much more.