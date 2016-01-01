By Bonnie Prindle

The Floyd County Council held a meeting with elected officials and department heads on Wednesday, July 27th to discuss salary increases for county officials. For some time, county officials have raised issue with the fact that Floyd County pays its employees significantly less than surrounding areas. Floyd County employees have also not received any kind of significant pay increase in the last fourteen years, save a 2% salary raise for all full-time employees approved in 2016 and a 5% raise approved in 2017. Patricia Byrd, Floyd County Assessor, told the County Council that an unofficial committee of county employees has put together a tentative plan in order to raise salaries up to a competitive level. The goal of the committee is to close the gap in pay parity between Floyd County and similar counties, approximately $10,000-$15,000, over the course of the next three years. “We think now is the time to be fair, and set up a good plan,” said Byrd. “We have a hard time leaving these council meetings, going back the next morning and explaining to our employees why they’re still on the back burner.” Three members of the council agreed to hold a private meeting with the group to discuss the plan in further detail. Lois Endris, Floyd County Treasurer, also expressed her concern over the lack of competitive pay. “I think we are at the stage that we could risk losing key employees that would really cripple the function of the county,” said Endris. “So not only office-holders, but I think the key roles of people who basically help run the county need to be acknowledged monetarily.” On behalf of Public Defenders Office, Janice Glotzbach brought to the council’s attention that although they are eligible for reimbursement of 40% of their budget each quarter, their eligibility is in danger. In order to remain in compliance with the standards of the Public Defender Commission and receive reimbursement, the Chief Public Defender will need approximately a $3,000 pay increase, and quickly. She also spoke on behalf of the assistant public defenders of Floyd County, who, according to Glotzbach, have been working at the same contract rate for 20 years despite caseload increases. Denise Konkle, Vice-President of the County Council, assured those in attendance that the council understood the concerns of the county employees and had already begun to address them. In 2016, the council approved a contract with Integrity HR, a human resources outsourcing company, to evaluate the salary situation and provide direction for the council. Based on their recommendation, they plan to hire an HR director and then follow through with the suggestions of Integrity HR. “I want you to know that we’re taking this very seriously, too, and we’re trying to do the right thing,” said Konkle. The following are the suggestions put forth by Integrity HR as presented at the meeting: Floyd County Government should consider conducting a formal review of job descriptions for accuracy and update position descriptions that are out of date. Once the job descriptions are updated, the salary review committee can review the descriptions and decide appropriate levels for each job. Floyd County Government should consider conducting benchmarking for salaries to determine competitiveness. Utilizing the benchmarking comparison, we recommend that the county consider developing formalized updated compensation plans that can be phased in to bring the positions that are below competitive market rates up to parity. The county should consider developing and implementing a performance evaluation system which will support the acknowledgment of performance and consider the value of implementing merit-increase pay programs. Konkle asked county officials for patience and an attitude of cooperation throughout the process, adding that it would not happen overnight. County Council President Brad Streigel echoed Konkle’s sentiment. “We’re on the same team, and we just need a cooperative spirit to say, hey, we’re headed in the right direction,” said Streigel. “This is far overdue; it’s something we should have done probably five years ago. But we’re making it happen now.”