On Tuesday, August 8, shortly after 2:30 pm, trooper Nathan Abbott made a traffic stop on Interstate #65 northbound near the 29 Mile Marker on a blue van for a traffic infraction. Once the traffic stop was made ISP K-9 Teague was deployed and alerted on the vehicle as to possibly contain controlled substances.

During a search of the vehicle, used syringes, plastic baggies and other paraphernalia was located. After further investigation it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Alexandrea E. Grut, 27, from East Jefferson Street in Scottsburg, was in possession of Heroin hidden in a body cavity.

Alexandrea E. Grut, was placed under arrest and transported to the Scott County Jail. Once at the jail the hidden Heroin was confiscated. Alexandrea E. Grut, was charged with Possession of Heroin, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of a Syringe and Possession of Paraphernalia.

This investigation is continuing.