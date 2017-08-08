



Indiana Conservation Officers, along with the Washington and Scott County Sheriff’s Departments, have arrested three individuals on a multitude of drug and weapons charges.



Joshua Purlee, 35, of Floyds Knobs, and Deloris Newton, 58, of Austin, were arrested in Washington County, while James Newton, 52, of Austin was arrested in Scott County.



On Aug. 6, Indiana Conservation Officers Robert Brewington and Neal Brewington and Washington County Sherrif’s Department officer Brad Naugle responded to a citizen’s report of a young girl playing alone in the rain at Elk Creek Lake Public Fishing Area.



Officers found the girl in a vehicle by herself while her father, Purlee, was in a separate vehicle with Deloris Newton. A search of Purlee and Newton found nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, and cash.



Both were arrested, and the Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted. The child was transferred to the custody of a relative.



Officer Neal Brewington obtained a search warrant for Newton’s residence in Austin, where Indiana Conservation Officers and Scott County Sheriff’s Department officers found more methamphetamine, prescription pills, paraphernalia, and firearms. James Newton, Delores Newton’s husband, was at the home and was arrested.



Nearly 43 grams of methamphetamine, several hundred prescription pills, marijuana, paraphernalia, and 13 firearms were seized as evidence in this case.



Indiana Conservation Officers routinely patrol DNR properties in an effort to ensure the safe use of the facilities and natural resources. Citizens are urged to report suspicious or criminal activity by calling Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.



All charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.



