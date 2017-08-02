The following is the Floyd County arrest list through July 30, 2017.

The list is submitted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, for the most part, are just facing charges and are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law. For past arrest lists from both Floyd and Clark County be sure to visit www.gbpnews.com.



7/14/2017

Dylon L. Tindle, 19, Floyds Knobs, IN, OWI, minor consumption of alcohol.

Scott A. Lehman, 54, New Albany, IN, VOP – OWI.

Justin D. Vaughn, 38, New Albany, IN, possession of paraphernalia prior.

Joseph R. Collins, 21, New Albany, IN, FTA – operating without ever having received a license.

Christopher S. Etheridge, 25, Hodgenville, KY, theft.

Brayden A. Dannenfelser, 26, Floyds Knobs, IN, VOP – intimidation and public intoxication, VOP – battery against a public safety official 2X and public intoxication.

Bryce A. Shirley, 19, Jeffersonville, IN, theft, minor consumption of alcohol.



715/2017

Michael S. Haas, 33, Georgetown, IN, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, dealing in methamphetamine.

Francis R. Duerr III, 40, New Albany, IN, public intoxication.

Amanda R. Sommers, 37, Austin, IN, driving while suspended prior, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance.

Andrew L. Wilfong, 31, Georgetown, IN, public intoxication.

Derek A. Lane, 32, city-at-large, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, intimidation.

James J. Martell, 27, New Albany, IN, FTA – theft.

Dorthy D. Ruby, 33, Georgetown, IN, VOP – unlawful possession of a syringe.

Samuel J.F. Windell, 18, Georgetown, IN, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Michael L. Nelson, 42, Jeffersonville, IN, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana.

Abigail M. Spears, 21, Clarksville, IN, driving while suspended.

McKenzie T. Mycio, 24, New Albany, IN, OWI .08 or more, OWI manner that endangers.

Lori A. Cochran, 43, Corydon, IN, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Scott L. Lindig, 41, Georgetown, IN, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, dealing in methamphetamine.



7/16/2017

Jeffery A. Davis Jr., 30, Sulfer, IN, leaving the scene of an accident.

Austin R. Jarrell, 21, Jeffersonville, IN, FTA – driving while suspended.

Jeffrey G. Keithley, 46, Borden, IN, public intoxication.

Nicholas R. Bethards, 34, city-at-large, trespass, possession of a controlled substance.

7/17/2017

Jeremy J. Burks, 27, New Albany, IN, VOP – possession of marijuana.

Michael L. Alexander, 30, New Albany, IN, C.O.T.

Miki L. Bakker, 31, Palmyra, IN, FTA – disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

Christopher W. Knight, 31, Palmyra, IN, VOP – possession of a controlled substance, fresh charge – possession of syringe.

Paul W. Eddington, 47, New Albany, IN, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, interference with a firefighter.

Nicholas D. Chism, 30, Clarksville, IN, public intoxication.

Douglas L. Knight, 34, Borden, IN, criminal trespass, public intoxication.

Indira Sanchez-Hidalgo, 28, Louisville, KY, FTA – theft.

Marilyn J. Cunningham, 35, Brandenburg, KY, FTA – leaving the scene of an accident.

Alexander C. Klockmann, 28, Floyds Knobs, IN, OWI (manner that endangers), OWI (BAC .15% or more), reckless driving.

Tyler M. Cassady, 27, Floyds Knobs, IN, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance.

Robert W. Carte, 53, New Albany, IN, invasion of privacy.

James R. Smith, 40, Corydon, IN, body attachment warrant.

Scott A. Lehman, 54, New Albany, IN, FTA – OWI.



7/18/2017

Jomar D. Lauderdale, 26, Louisville, KY, OWI .08%-.14%.

Christina J. Belviy, 19, Charlestown, IN, theft with prior conviction, VOP – theft.

Crystal D. Wrighthouse, 33, Clarksville, IN, VOP – unlawful possession of syringe.

Kevin S. Probus, 53, New Albany, IN, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Paul W. Eddington, 47, New Albany, IN, battery.

Jacob L. Rogers, 25, theft (prior conviction).

Nicholas S. Hoerter, 29, Louisville, KY, FTA – unlawful possession of a syringe, OWI endangering, leaving the scene of an accident, OWI.

Kelsey M. Williams, 19, New Albany, IN, operating without ever receiving license.

Courtney M. Barr, 26, New Salisbury, IN, possession of a narcotic drug.

Gregory Cowart, 53, New Albany, IN, FTA – disorderly conduct.

Michael L. Worden, 26, city-at-large, C.O.T.

Alton E. Rogers, 39, Mauckport, IN, FTA – possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe.

Gregory T. Robards, 26, Georgetown, IN, FTA – criminal mischief.

Justin D. Vaughn, 38, New Albany, IN, FTA – possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Diandre M. Goodwin, 36, Louisville, KY, theft prior, criminal trespass.

Yashica M. Wiley, 40, Louisville, KY, criminal trespass.

Lawrence Abner Jr., 38, Austin, IN, FTA – theft, criminal trespass 2x.



7/19/2017

Kimberly C. Craft, 18, New Albany, IN, FTA – operating without receiving license.

Russell A. Wakeland, 35, Louisville, KY, needs to sign waiver for Hardin Co. KY.

Dwight A. Bricker, 50, Pekin, IN, OWI, OWI over .149% BAC.

Daniel A. Ott, 33, Borden, IN, burglary.

Robert L. Snyder, 37, Putnamville Correctional Facility, C.O.T.

Brendan T. Brewer, 29, city-at-large, FTA – visiting a common nuisance, new charge: possession of syringe.

Maiyee H. Boyce, 29, New Albany, IN, possession of a handgun without a license.

Aaron M. Couch, 28, Scottsburg, IN, theft (prior conviction), criminal trespass.

David C. Lakins, 33, New Albany, IN, FTA – possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.

Anthony J. Maldonado, 26, city-at-large, VOP – possession of methamphetamine.



7/20/2017

Aaron J. Sampson, 38, New Albany, IN, auto theft, operating without ever receiving a license.

Walter U. Garcia-Lopez, 24, Louisville, KY, operating without ever receiving a license.

Jason T. Smith, 36, New Albany, IN, theft (prior conviction).

Anthony W. Cooper, 41, Jeffersonville, IN, FTA – theft.

Damen L. Moss, 22, New Albany, IN, VOP – carrying a handgun without a license (prior conviction), theft.

Jeffery A. Eads, 28, Jeffersonville, IN, body attachment.

Nicholas A. Barger, 20, New Albany, IN, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Cameron T. Schweitzer, 21, Clarksville, IN, VOP – theft.

Gary L. Molck, 32, Jeffersonville, IN, FTA – theft, FTA – theft (prior conviction).

Spencer W. Robinson, 26, Sellersburg, IN, FTA – unlawful possession of syringe.

Edward M. Mills, Jr., 31, New Albany, IN, invasion of privacy, battery (domestic).

Tiffany A. Nelson, 29, New Albany, IN, VOP – criminal trespass.

George W. Henderson, 36, New Albany, IN, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.

Heaven L. Sinclair, 20, New Albany, IN, possession of syringe.

Marla F. Haynes, 39, New Albany, IN, theft.

Kaljerome K. Ringo, 25, New Albany, IN, sexual misconduct with a minor, possession of marijuana.

Brittany R. Hardesty, 29, Charlestown, IN, body attachment 2x.

Justin M. Schuley, 25, Clarksville, IN, FTA – theft.

Rachel R. Black, 33, New Albany, IN, FTA – criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, FTA – driving while suspended (prior conviction).

Sherika M. Stephens, 24, Clarksville, IN, FTA – theft, robbery taking possession by force, robbery resulting in bodily injury.



7/21/2017

Louis J. Walker, 58, Louisville, KY, FTA – driving while suspended.

James W. Hacker, Jr., 30, Borden, IN, OWI, OWI manner that endangers.

Brandy M. Mumford, 34, New Albany, IN, body attachment.

Stephone L. Duncan, 19, New Albany, IN, trespass.

Hayley J. Underwood, 24, Clarksville, IN, FTA – possession of syringe.

Scott K. Macarther, 39, Evansville, IN, OWI.

John T. Embry, 46, New Albany, IN, battery.

Freddie L. Downer III, 20, Louisville, KY, criminal recklessness, possession of firearm without permit.

Jeremy K. Copeland, 31, Jeffersonville, IN, FTA – leaving the scene of an accident.

Travis W. Young, 41, New Albany, IN, sign waiver for Oregon.



7/22/2017

Quinton L. Williams, 19, New Albany, IN, operating without ever having received a license, reckless driving, unauthorized entry of a vehicle, auto theft.

Jeffrey A. Eads, Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, IN, driving while suspended prior.

Bradley W. Osborne, 29, Shepherdsville, KY, possession of handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Sabiri A. Tambo, 30, New Albany, IN, public intoxication, false informing.

Robert R. Emely, 36, New Albany, IN, VOP – fraud, auto theft where intent is to deprive owner of value or use of vehicle, body attachment.

Dwanna L. Rainbolt, 49, New Albany, IN, FTA – driving while suspended prior, FTA – possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, counterfeiting, possession of paraphernalia, FTA – dealing in narcotic drug, FTA – possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, FTA – driving while suspended prior, FTA – failure to stop after accident resulting in damage to unattended vehicle.

Blair D. Harmon, 47, city-at-large, intimidation, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation on law enforcement.

Ashley L. Ethridge, 34, New Albany, IN, VOP – dealing in controlled substances, resisting law enforcement.

Adrianne D. Land, 25, Floyds Knobs, IN, resisting law enforcement (vehicle), battery against public safety officials, reckless driving (endangering the safety of others), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, OWI, OWI manner that endangers, possession or use of a legend drug act.



7/23/2017

Brooke L. Graf, 24, Mount Washington, KY, VOP – unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine.

Mark D. Assemany, 34, Louisville, KY, identity deception.

Aaron W. Kidwell, 26, New Albany, IN, FTA – driving while suspended.

Tonya B. Ingle, 43, New Albany, IN, FTA – driving while suspended prior, driving while suspended prior.



More arrests from Floyd County will appear in next week’s issue of The Banner Gazette.