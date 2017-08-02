By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



The New Albany Floyd County School Board approved the contract for their interim Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder during their meeting on July 24 at the temporary site of Slate Run Elementary School on the campus of Graceland Baptist Church. Snyder will be paid $750.27 a day, Monday through Friday and will receive this rate until a permanent superintendent is hired. He will also continue to receive his fringe benefits he received a deputy superintendent. The contract states that once a new superintendent is hired that Snyder will return to the positon of Deputy Superintendent. In addition, the board voted unanimously to hire the Indiana School Boards Associatione (ISBA) to help in its search for a new superintendent. Board members didn’t commit to a dollar amount yet as they are trying to determine what type of assistance they may need. Paperwork from ISBA indicates that prices range from $75 for help scheduling interviews to $800 for an input session package which includes input from the community, support staff, administrators, students and more. The board also received an update from Snyder and other members of the corporation’s leadership team about the upgrades and changes made to the temporary Slate Run site. The school is meeting in the church’s Family Life Center, which previously housed Graceland School and Henryville Schools a few years ago after the tornados. Board members approved the leasing of the building from the church a few months ago for $22,000 a month, which includes utilities. Slate Run will remain at this location until the construction of their new building, which was funded by the referendum, is complete. Snyder said during the meeting they are hopeful the building will be done in Spring of 2019. It was originally projected for summer of 2020. Snyder called on various staff members to give updates on the various things that needed to be completed in order for the building to be ready on the first day of school. Pam Casey, Director of Food and Nutrition Services, said the Graceland facility is working out nicely and that the school was able to bring some of their own equipment with them. “It worked out very well that the kitchen equipment we bought a few years ago at Slate Run, we intentionally bought some that could be mobile, and we were able to place it in here. We are ready to go.” Tom Handy, manager of Energy and Security Services, said they “brought the building up to the standard of their other buildings.” Handy said they put in the system that enables teachers to enter certain doors with their badges. “We put in security cameras throughout the building like we had in the other building,” he added. “We also put in an intercom system on the front door where they can buzz people in and out and talk to them through the intercom.” A representative from the integrated technologies department said new phones were installed in every classroom with separate lines and that the phone have intercoms, fire alarm and bell system in addition to a regular phone. “We have been reorganizing and identifying cleaning routes for this building. It is a bit different. It is a little bigger and there have been adjustments but they (the church) have been accommodating to our needs,” said custodial supervisor Wendy Bauman. “We use the same chemicals systems as Graceland does so that made the transition easier,” she added. Snyder said the corporation was looking for a building that has 60,000 square feet, a kitchen, gymnasium, office spaces, playground and a willingness from the owners to work the district. “Two years from now, it is my intention and our intention, that we are going to leave the building as good or better than we found it.” Rev. Ray Green, lead pastor at Graceland, said “This is what this church wants to be about and that is to be here for the kids and for the community, before the community and be for this community.” “The end goal is to impact children…If we can help or we can serve, we want to do that!,” he added. “You guys have been great….We are looking forward to a great time together.” “Welcome home!,” Green said. Amy Neimier, principal at Slate Run, said “Everyone has been over the top. Anything we have asked they have done what they can to make it happen and to support us. It has been a wonderful opportunity. The Graceland team has been wonderful and so welcoming to our staff. They have donated supplies and financial donations to our staff and the students.” Snyder finished up by saying “I appreciate the effort. We appreciate the effort.” After the meeting, board members, corporation staff and other toured the facility. Lastly, the board announced that Fred McWhorter II, chief business officer, accepted a job in Franklin Township and would be leaving the district after 17 years. “I appreciate all you have done and we are going to miss you,” said Becky Gardenour, board president.