Sheriff Roger Newlon and his deputies began following leads and developed several suspects and three arrests were made last week.

William Motsinger, Jennifer Ullrich and Amanda Goss were arrested and all are facing charges of counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony.

Assisting with the investigation is Deputies Brad Naugle and Brent Miller, Pekin Town Marshal Jeff Thomas and Indiana Conservation Officer Neal Brewington.

The investigation is ongoing with additional details to be released at a later time.