The grants, announced by DNR Director Cameron Clark, are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

DNR Forestry staff reviewed grant applications and selected recipients on the basis of population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters.

Grants may be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires.

The awarded grants ranged from $721 to $5,000 and were given to 53 departments.

The Charlestown Volunteer Fire Department received a $5,000 grant.

Fire departments interested in applying for VFA grants should contact Crystal M. Hunt, program coordinator, Fire Control Headquarters, 6220 Forest Road, Martinsville, IN, 46151, or call 765-342-4701.