A man who told Scottsburg police he was homeless and a woman wanted on a warrant were picked up by officers recently. Wendell L. Wolfe, 58, whose last address was on North Terry Road, Scottsburg, and Lenora Ann Barger, 62, are both incarcerated at the Scott County Security Center in lieu of bond. Each had an initial hearing in Scott Circuit Court on Thursday, July 13, on drug-related charges. In Wolfe’s case, Lt./Detective Mike Nichols of the Scottsburg Police Department was dispatched to a shelter house on the north side of Lake Iola on July 11 to investigate a man said to be sleeping on the shelter’s floor. Parks Supervisor Jerry Asher and assistant Tommy Johnson were talking to the man, identified as Wolfe, when Det. Nichols arrived. Wolfe told them that he had been awakened by some friends before any of them had arrived. A large quantity of candy in his possession had come from the local fair parade the previous Sunday, he said. He also reportedly said a capped syringe in his possession was a friend’s. He was taken into custody. As he was being booked into the jail, four different types of medications were found in his possession. Only two, a medicine for diabetics and a generic form of Adderall, had been prescribed to Wolfe in previous months. Wolfe has been charged with Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe. Bail was set at $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash, and a jury trial date of October 24 was scheduled. In the case of Barger, the senior citizen was wanted on an arrest warrant on a petition to revoke her suspended sentence stemming from a February criminal case. The action was filed in June when it was determined Barger had failed to pay $883 in fees and may have been guilty of other violations of the conditions of her suspended sentence of 347 days. When Scottsburg Patrolman Shawn Hurt was patrolling on July 12, he said he spotted Barger with a male companion walking near U.S. Highway 31 North and Owen Street at nearly 3 a.m. He stopped as did the couple. Confirming Barger was wanted on warrant, he placed her under arrest with assistance from Ptl. Greg Green. At some point, Ptl. Green noticed Barger passing items to her male friend. The items were confiscated. They included .8 grams of crystal methamphetamine (meth). In the woman’s purse, Ptl. Hurt said he found cut straws and three glass pipes coated with residue as well as a prescription bottle that was unlabeled. Two types of legend, or prescription, drugs and a Schedule 4 controlled substance were located inside the bottle, the officer stated in his probable cause affidavit. Barger is charged with three Level 6 felonies, one of possession of meth and two of possession of a legend drug. Possession of a Schedule 1-4 controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, are also filed against her. The Prosecutor’s Office also filed a petition for detainer, causing her to be held for 15 days without bail. Thereafter, bail was set at $50,000 by corporate surety bond or $5,000 cash. At her initial hearing, a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for her and she was provided with the services of a public defender. Her pre-trial conference is scheduled for September 5. A hearing on the State’s petition to revoke her suspended sentence was also held on July 13. with a fact-finding conference to follow on October 24.