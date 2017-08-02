In the wake of a robbery of a business in Austin on Friday, July 21, officers with the Indiana State Police, Sellersburg post, are seeking information from the public. “Anyone who saw anything, even if it appeared ordinary, is encouraged to call me at the post toll-free at 1-800-872-6743. Callers may remain confidential,” stated Sgt. Jerry Goodin, post public information officer. Police caution tape remained on Monday, July 24, around the entrance of the gray building, located at the corner of South Fourth and West Main Streets (State Road 256) in Austin. Layton Sebastian, the owner of Sebastian’s was apparently alone in his shop at the time of the incident. It is estimated that the robbery took place some time before or around 5:30 p.m. An unknown person or persons entered the shop and hit the elderly man on the head. Sebastian fell to the floor, remaining there until his son, Rick, found him. Rick Sebastian notified police and emergency services. Police Chief Robert Gudgel and Major Donald Spicer raced to the scene, Gudgel putting the entire police force and its reserves on immediate active duty. While those officers protected the scene and assisted Scott County EMS, the victim was placed on an ambulance and sent to Scott Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg. He was then transferred to University of Louisville Hospital. Sgt. Goodin said Sebastian “…is doing well. We’re all glad about that.” The matter has been assigned to ISP detectives. Sebastian has been in business on that corner for a number of years, selling tires and other parts for vehicles. The crime stirred unhappy memories of the 2015 robbery and murder of another Austin shop owner, John Turner. In that case, James Matthew Caudill, 23, Austin, is now serving a sentence of from 50 to 85 years in a maximum security prison. Sgt. Goodin said he is hoping assistance from the public will help ISP detectives bring the case to a swift conclusion. “You may not think what you saw was important, but you never know. It might be the piece we need to solve this crime,” Sgt. Goodin stated.