Floyd Central High School recently announced football Head Coach Brian Glesing has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease, a form of lymphatic cancer. The diagnosis came in April and Glesing has been receiving treatment since then, according to Principal Rob Willman. “The disease was caught at an early stage and the prognosis is good,” Willman said. “While the treatment may curtail some of his activities, he continues as our head football coach.” Willman said even if Glesing needs to be away from the team during this process, he is confident in the assistant coaches and returning players. “We have a great group of seniors and returning players whose leadership will play an even bigger role this season,” Willman said. “We are looking forward to the 2017 football season and a quick recovery for Coach Glesing.” Glesing agreed there may be times throughout the season when he needs to take time off, but that’s not his plan. He said he plans to be there for the first day of practice. “I want to thank all of those who have sent thoughts and prayers in this difficult time,” Glesing said. “The treatments have been tough and they have lowered my energy level but I intend to be at the first day of practice on July 31. “It is my intention to be there all season, but there might be times when I have to take time off. I have full confidence in our assistant coaches and senior leadership. We’ve had a great off-season preparing for the 2017 season. Go Highlanders!” Glesing is entering his 11th year at Floyd Central, where he has compiled a 62-48 record. He has been a head coach for 17 seasons and has a record of 102-78. In 2009, Glesing guided the Highlanders to only it’s second football sectional in school history. FC will start the 2017 season on August 18 at Louisville Male High School.