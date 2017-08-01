Indiana Department of Transportation’s contractor is accelerating its schedule to begin full- and partial-depth patching along State Road 56 in Washington County to Friday (AUGUST 4). Pavement repairs between Salem and Livonia are expected to continue for two weeks. Flaggers will direct motorists around moving worksites. E & B Paving is the state’s contractor for this $870,000 patch and rehabilitation project which includes repairs on S.R. 111, S.R. 211 and S.R. 335. Pavement striping will occur later August. Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone. For highway information, monitor social media sites: www.Facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast and Twitter @INDOTSoutheast. Subscribe to receive text and email alerts at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/INDOT/subscriber/new.