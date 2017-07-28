Staff of a New Albany firm will soon be calling residents in Austin.

Workers with Key Research and Analysis Inc. will be contacting homeowners and renters by phone or mail to obtain income information. Contact will be made randomly, and all information provided will remain confidential.

City officials placed an advertisement in these Green Banner Publications newspapers recently to let residents know the calls and mailings are legitimate and that their answers are needed for the income survey. The information is required to apply successfully for most grants available to communities. This most recent survey will enable officials to provide up-to-date information.

The City of Austin has successfully applied for grants to repave streets and to tear down buildings unfit for habitation.

Anyone with questions about the income survey is welcome to contact office of Mayor Dillo Bush at 812-794-6646.