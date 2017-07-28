People seeking medical help to stem HIV now have a new option in Scott County, thanks to a two-year grant.

Scott County received the grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). Its money funds two clinics per month, on the first and third Wednesdays, at the Scott County Health Department One-Stop Shop, 825 U.S. Highway 31 North, Austin.

The first clinic was held on July 19. In August, the dates for the clinics are Wednesday, August 2, and Wednesday, August 16.

Those wanting appointments should call the One-Stop Shop at 812-794-2730.

The IU Health Infectious Disease clinic is partnered with LifeSpring Health Systems and the local Health Department to provide HIV and Hepatitis C care to any person who is currently not seeing a provider, explained Michelle Goodin, administrator of the Scott County Health Department.

“We would like to thank the Scott County Commissioners and Scott County Council for allowing this grant to bring these much-needed services to our community,” stated Goodin.

She also expressed appreciation for the application work performed by staff of River Hills Economic Development District, LifeSpring Health Systems and Indiana University Health for their partnership and the community for its welcoming support of these services.

-30-