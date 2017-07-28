An Austin man and woman who apparently got into a fight on Wednesday, July 19, got jailed over the incident.

Twice.

Jeremy W. Hensley, 30, and Sarah R. Spicer, 28, allegedly punched and slapped each other, respectively, in the July 19 incident at Hensley’s home on North Street.

Police Chief Robert Gudgel investigated the incident and arrested both on a charge of battery as a Level 6 felony. The severity of the charge was due to the fact that the physical fight between Hensley and Spicer reportedly occurred in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

Each appeared in Circuit Court for initial hearings on July 21, and each was released on his/her own recognizance in lieu of paying bail. Spicer was ordered to live with a relative in North Vernon and placed on pre-trial supervision by the Scott County Probation Department.

Also, protective orders were served on each of the defendants, ordering them to stay away and have no contact with the other while awaiting their trials in October.

Skip forward to Sunday, July 23. Scottsburg Patrolman Greg Green saw the couple in a car parked at a local business. Knowing that each had an active protective order, he placed them under arrest for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.

When the pair was brought before Judge Jason Mount again, he set bail for each this time at $10,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,000 cash. He denied a motion by the Prosecutor’s Office to increase Spicer’s bail.

Their bench trial dates coincide with their initial jury trial dates scheduled, October 16.

-30-