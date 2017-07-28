The Scott County School District 2 Board of Trustees held a special board meeting on Friday, July 14, with Board Vice-President Josh Mays calling the meeting to order, minus Board President Jason Kendall. Scott County School District 2 The board discussed the administrative re-alignment for Scottsburg Elementary School with Superintendent Marc Slaton presenting Deb Yost's letter of intent to retire at the end of the 2017-18 school year. Dr. Slaton proposed that Mrs. Yost be named full time Assistant Principal at SES in order to allow for posting of the SES principal position, stating that this will allow Mrs. Yost to be on hand this year to make for a smooth transition. He also proposed that Mr. Warner be re-assigned as a Coordinator/Director where he would do the following district wide elementary tasks of: Elementary e-Learning Coordinator District WIDA Coordinator (English Language Learner Students) District Attendance Officer Data Analysis Coordinator (Data and RTI meetings). Assistant District Testing Coordinator Dr. Slaton added that this is a new way to package these tasks so this will be looked at as a one year assignment to see how it works out. Mrs. Yost and Mr. Warner will keep the same number of days, salary and benefit packages that they currently have. Mrs. Soloe made a motion to approve, seconded by Christy Roberts. Dr. Slaton stated that when the bleachers at the Scottsburg Middle School football field were installed and the sidewalk poured, the fence had to be removed to keep it from being in the middle of the concrete. He asked permission to put the fence back so that all of the concrete would be behind the fence. (They will reuse the existing fencing at another site in the District.) He estimated that there would need to be about 210-220 feet of fence at approximately $10 per foot and that it would cost about $350 to drill the needed holes. Andrea Soloe made a motion to approve, seconded by Mr. Moore. Motion carried 4-0. -30-