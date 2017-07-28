A restructuring of the Scott County Area Plan Commission (APC) is apparently being considered by Commissioners. At their meeting on July 19, Commissioners Kelley Robbins and Bob Tobias listened as a Madison attorney who specializes in area planning, Pat McGrath, made a presentation on doing away with the current APC and restructuring it as an advisory board which may only serve the county. Commissioner Mike Jones was unable to attend the meeting because of job obligations. Currently the APC office is county-operated with a county-paid staff officed at the Courthouse in downtown Scottsburg. However, the City of Scottsburg is also served by the APC, which issues permits of various kinds as well as making decisions over zonings, reviewing development plans and approving subdivisions. The City of Austin has had its own APC since the early 1980s. A Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) is also part of the APC. Its members determine requests for variances from current Zoning Ordinance standards. The county and city have shared the APC since the early 1970s. McGrath explained to the Commissioners that there would be a delay in dissolving the current APC and establishing an advisory board but that the current Zoning Ordinance (ZO) can be left in place and continue to be implemented. “Generally, once you establish a new (Advisory) Board, you look immediately at redrafting your Zoning Ordinance,” he said. The current ZO has been in effect since 2004. Several companies are available that could assist the county with that task, and McGrath submitted a quote on the work from a New Albany firm. The amount of that quote is not known. The new Advisory Board would then review the proposed ZO and send it on to Commissioners for their approval. In going through this exercise, McGrath said the Commissioners would gain more control over who is named to the Advisory Board and the ordinance they would enforce. McGrath also said the City of Scottsburg “…will have to make some changes…” if the Commissioners vote to dissolve the current APC. “They (city officials) will have to decide how they want to proceed. Your current (APC) would assume responsibility for any on-going issues you might have so nothing is lost in the shuffle,” McGrath added. April Ramoni, Executive Director of the current APC, said she was not aware that any discussion about dissolving the APC and replacing it was scheduled for the July 19 meeting because she had been unable to obtain an agenda for this meeting. “There is a lot of information you should get before you make this decision, and it’s all in my office. Our doors are always open,” she told the Commissioners. Commissioners went on to ask McGrath and his senior partner, Merritt Alcorn, several questions about who is required to serve on an Area Plan Advisory Board and who would be making those appointments. Robbins and Tobias also considered what to do with the information the attorneys had provided. County attorney Robert L. Houston suggested they table the issue so that Commissioner Jones would have a chance to look over the material. They agreed to table it. “The ball’s now in your court, and we’ll wait to hear from you,” Alcorn stated. The subject may have been put to temporary rest by Commissioners, but the Scottsburg Board of Works (BOW) and Public Safety had a discussion about the possible problems that could occur if the county agency is dissolved. “We’ve got several proposed developments on the table, and we sure don’t want to throw any monkey wrenches in the works,” commented a surprised Mayor Bill Graham. “You don’t try to get someone to come up for a meeting and then tell them, oh hey, there’s going to be a delay with all your permitting.” City Council President Bill Hoagland, who serves on the BOW, emphatically agreed as did new member Stanley Allen. “We need to protect the city,” Hoagland said. Mayor Graham asked Director Ramoni, who was present at the BOW meeting, to work with city attorney Kerry Thompson and decide what could be done if the county decides to form an Advisory Board. A public meeting over the issue needs to be held, it was determined. “We’ve got to be serious about this and make sure we can function because this (change) will affect future generations,” stated Mayor Graham. Commissioners will meet again at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2. The City Council’s next business meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 7. -30-