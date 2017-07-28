The New Frankfort Pentecostal Church will be hosting a Fall Gospel Fest on Saturday, September 9, at 3317 N. Hardy Lake Road in Austin.

There will be a cruise-in with cars prior to the 1980 being on display and the owner getting a free meal. There will be a yard sale, and a “Once Upon a Time” Story tent, along with lots of door prizes.

The entertainment line-up is as follows:

10:30 a.m. - New Frankfort Pentecostal Church Youth

11:30 a.m. - Mike Monroe

12 noon – Rev. Nicky Spicer

12:50 p.m. - Gummy Worm Contestant

1 p.m. - Auctioneer

2:30 p.m. - The Mullins Sisters

3:30 p.m. - Silly Hat Contest

3:45 p.m. - Carmen McIntosh

4:15 p.m. - Lego Build Off

4:30 p.m. - The Well of Scottsburg

5 p.m. - Tom Boles

5:30 p.m. - Lisa Herald family band

6:20 p.m. - Corn on the cob eating contest.

6:30 p.m. - The Stacy's and Grace Family Worship.

7:30 p.m. - Redemption's Cross

8:30 p.m. - Dwain Colwell and friends

Pastors John and Lisa Herald invite everyone to bring to their families and enjoy the fun-filled day of unity with the community.

The location of the Fall Gospel Fest is five miles east of Austin on State Road 256, turn left at the caution light on North Hardy Lake Road. The event is on the left.