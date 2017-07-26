The charges stem from allegations made by two undeage victims.

According to the probable cause affidavite obtained from the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office, Cobb admitted to Deputy Ryan Larrimore that he had touched one of the victims in an inappropriate manner, rubbing her breast with his hand. The PC affidavit states that Cobb told Larrimore the touching happened three times and when it did, his hand was under her clothing.

Cobb also told Larrimore, according to the PC Affidavit that he had touched the other victim’s vagina and breasts, as well as having kissed her.

The affidavit alleges that Cobb touched the second victim’s vagina approximately 10 times, with some of those being inside her pants.

Cobb also allegedly would grab the second victim’s arm and pull her hand down to his penis.

The affidavit identifies a witness, who alleges she observed Cobb hugging and kissing one of the victims in an appropriate manner on April 22, 2017.

Child molesting is a level four felony and if convicted, Cobb could face up to 24 years in the Department of corrections.

Cobb has a full cash bond of $20,000 or $6,000 plus $40,000 surety or $6,000 plus $80,000 property.

Cobb’s next court date will be Aug. 1.