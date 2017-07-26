The Crothersville Town Council President Lenvel Robinson called the town council meeting to order on July 11. All board members were in attendance. Town Attorney Jeff Lorenzo was also in attendance. The agenda was amended to include a request from the Parks Board and Jason Bukowski from Moore & Shepherd Insurance Agency. Danieta Foster made a motion to approve the July 11, 2017 agenda as amended. Chad Wilson seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 5-0. Danieta Foster made a motion to approve the June 6, 2017 meeting minutes. Chad Wilson seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 5-0. Robert Lyttle made a motion to approve the claims. Danieta Foster seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 4-1. Lenvel Robinson voted no. In New Business, Chris Cooper from the Parks Board asked the council to approve a $1,000 purchase of a piece of playground equipment to be placed at 101 W. Howard Street along with some picnic tables. Robert Lyttle made a motion to approve the purchase. Brenda Holzworth seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 5-0. The Parks Board also requested permission for the police to escort their upcoming ATV ride within Jackson County and to waive the rule for the riders to purchase a sticker allowing them to ride in town for that day. Robert Lyttle made a motion to approve those requests. Chad Wilson seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 5-0. Robert Lyttle made a motion to approve advertising a Request For Proposals for the maintenance of the water tower. All RFP’s must be submitted by 6:00 p.m. August 1, 2017. Danieta Foster seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 5-0. Robert Lyttle made a motion to introduce and have the first reading of Ordinance 2017-4 regarding the speed limit and parking on Main Street Circle. Danieta Foster seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 5-0. Lenvel Robinson then made a motion to suspend the rules for Ordinance 2017-4. Danieta Foster seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 5-0. Robert Lyttle made a motion to approve the second reading and to pass Ordinance 2017-4. Danieta Foster seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 5-0. Town Attorney, Jeff Lorenzo, will check into the alley on Walnut Street to verify that it has been closed as the resident believes and report back to the council at the August meeting. No other action taken. No action taken on agenda item E. Mason Boicourt asked the council to approve the purchase of a Rammer/Jumping Jack from Quality Supply & Tool at a cost of $2,563.89. Robert Lyttle made a motion to approve the purchase. Danieta Foster seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 5-0. Jason Bukowski presented the town with the property & liability renewal quote through Selective Insurance at an annual cost of $39,498. Brenda Holzworth made a motion to approve the renewal. Danieta Foster seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 5-0. In old business, Brad Bender gave the FPBH update on current projects. Robert Lyttle made a motion to award the Stormwater Improvement Project bid to Dave O’Mara Contractor, Inc. at a cost of $492,365.00. Although they were not the lowest bidder, they were the only one of the four bidders to be “responsive” to the required information on the bid form. Chad Wilson seconded. Motion carried