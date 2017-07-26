A man whose mother allegedly lied about his involvement with a one-vehicle accident on July 4 is now charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI). Shawn M. Nichols, 37, was the purported driver of a white Ford Explorer which crashed on North Main Street Road south of the Flat Creek Bridge, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Deputy John Hartman. The deputy said he was dispatched at 9:21 p.m. on the holiday to go investigate the accident. The Explorer had apparently rolled several times, coming to rest in a cornfield after striking and breaking a utility pole owned by Duke Energy. The accident caused a power outage. Initially, the woman at the scene reportedly said the vehicle belonged to her son but that she had been driving it at the time of the accident. As the officer and she continued to talk, Deputy Hartman said she admitted Nichols had been driving. She said she was brought to the scene to stay by the vehicle, while her son was driven away. Nichols was located, the officer said in his affidavit, and brought back to the scene. There, he allegedly admitted drinking at a family gathering before driving. When Nichols took a field sobriety test around 10 p.m., he failed, the officer said. At 10:08 p.m., a portable breathalyzer test was administered. He allegedly failed that too. Nichols was taken into custody. According to documents, he has three previous convictions for OWI, one in Florida in 2016, one in Scott County in 2010 and one in Washington County in 2009. The new charges were originally filed as misdemeanors, but Nichols’ legal history allowed the Prosecutor’s Office to file a Notice of Prior Offense, a Level 6 felony. The Prior Offense charge may be taken into consideration on the defendant’s conviction and may increase the penalties Nichols would face. His jury trial is scheduled October 2 in Scott Circuit Court. After his bail was reduced from $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash to $10,000/$1,000, a cash bond was filed July 6 for his release.