The Charlestown Middle School family and the Charlestown community is mourning the loss of one of their beloved teachers. Christina Harvey, a 15 year veteran Social Studies teacher at Charlestown Middle School was killed Thursday afternoon, July 13 when her vehicle was involved in a multi-car accident in the 6000 block of Highway 62, near Kerry Ann Way, in Jeffersonville. The Jeffersonville Police Department responded to a call for service in reference to a vehicle accident involving several cars at 12:54 p.m. Harvey was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for injuries sustained in the accident. She was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. According to Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker the investigation is ongoing. “Right now it is an ongoing investigation. Highway 62 was closed for three hours while we conducted the investigation including reconstructing the accident,” Sgt. Parker stated. The Indiana State Police Motor Carrier Division assisted the Jeffersonville Police Department on scene. The news of the tragic loss of an amazing teacher and friend traveled quickly throughout her hometown of Charlestown. Former students, current students, co-workers, parents and friends were quick to give condolences to Harvey's family on social media. Post after post described an amazing and dedicated teacher to each of her students. Posts sent prayers for her family as they endure such a tragic loss. One former student felt the pain of losing such an exceptional teacher. “I am so sad for her loss. I cannot imagine what her family is going through right now,” stated Meadow Ryann. “My heart pours out to the Harvey family in this devastating time. I'm at a loss for words. Mrs. Harvey was a wonderful woman and will be missed. Not only was she my sixth grade History teacher, she, along with her husband, was always a joy to serve on weekends when I was working at Rubbin' Butts. The Harvey family is in my prayers.” Greater Clark County Schools also released a statement regarding the sudden death of Harvey. “Greater Clark County School District is saddened by the sudden death of a distinguished teacher, Christina Harvey, who was in an automobile accident that took her life earlier today (July 13). Mrs. Harvey was an outstanding teacher at Charlestown Middle School for 15 years.” Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Andrew Melin, stated, “Mrs. Harvey was loved by staff and students for being kind and running her classes with a compassionate heart. She was exuberantly proud of her family. The CMS family will miss her tremendously.” The school district is committed to working with family, teachers and students at Charlestown Middle School to provide any necessary counseling services. Prior to teaching at Charlestown Middle School, Harvey taught for the West Washington School Corporation. She graduated from Scottsburg High School in 1984 before earning a Bachelor's Degree from Indiana University Southeast and a Master's Degree from Indiana Wesleyan College. Harvey is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Danny K. Harvey; daughter, Elizabeth “Lily” Harvey; two stepsons, Jason Harvey and James Harvey; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Ables; her parents, Don and Audrey Preble; two sisters, Angie Shuler and Stephanie Preble; mother-in-law, Rosetta Harvey; two grandchildren, Lucas and Ailey Ables; three nieces, Katy and Abby Shuler and Justine Keys; a nephew, Felix Lewis; two great nieces, Juliana and Joelle and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family has set up a memorial fund to benefit Charlestown High School graduates. Memorial contributions may be made to: Christina Preble Harvey Scholarship Fund, c/o Collins Funeral Home, 465 W. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170.