A vocal argument between an Austin man and a juvenile on Thursday, July 13, on Green Street in Scottsburg, escalated into a gun reportedly being fired at the youth and a man who came in response to the boy’s call for help. Harvey A. Swiger, 50, has been charged in connection with the incident. Those include Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a gun by a serious violent felon, Level 5 felony intimidation with a deadly weapon and two Level 6 felonies, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm. Because of his alleged resistance to officers attempting to handcuff him, he is also charged with a Class A misdemeanor of resisting arrest. Swiger’s past record of felony convictions also led the Prosecutor’s Office to file a Habitual Felon count against the defendant. If he is found to be a Habitual Felon, additional years can be added to his sentence for any felony conviction in the current case. According to the probable cause affidavit prepared by Scottsburg Detective Steven Herald, Herald was dispatched to Green Street because of an alleged shooting. There, he met Patrolmen Greg Green and Travis Rutherford and Deputy Joshua Watterson. A male adult and the juvenile told Det. Herald that Swiger had just shot at them with a handgun. In a later interview, the boy explained to Ptl. Green that he had been walking home from a friend’s home when Swiger called him names and told him to keep off the grass. The boy admitted “…talking back…” to Swiger, and Swiger allegedly put his hand behind his back “…as if he had a weapon.” The boy called his mother, and the adult male soon showed up and began arguing with Swiger. The juvenile told the officer that Swiger said he “…didn’t care…” that the boy “…was just a kid…” and purportedly told them that “…he would ‘drop’ them both.” Swiger reportedly pulled the handgun from the small of his back and pointed it at the man and then the youth. The boy said Swiger fired a shot in his direction, and he said he saw the muzzle flash and dust and gravel fly up when the bullet struck the ground. The boy and adult male ran from the scene. Several neighbors were interviewed, and two said they heard a gunshot. A spent .380 caliber shell casing was retrieved from the scene, the officer reported. Officers arrested Swiger at 10 West Green Street. During his arrest, Swiger allegedly jerked his arm away and briefly struggled with officers. A search of the residence resulted in officers finding a box of ammunition for the gun, the affidavit said. Swiger is well known to police officers in Scott County. He was convicted of first degree robbery in 1998 in Trimble County, Ky., in the death of Richard Malvern Plessinger of Madison and so is considered a serious violent felon under Indiana law. In Scott County, Swiger has been convicted of maintaining a common nuisance in 2005; auto theft as a Class D felony in 2006; and battery with a deadly weapon, a Class C felony, and Class D felony escape, both in 2009. In the 2009 case, two Scott County deputies were injured during a chase of Swiger. Their injuries resulted in both retiring early from the Sheriff’s Department. During Swiger’s initial hearing on Monday afternoon, July 17, an initial plea of not guilty was entered for him, and a trial date of October 17 was scheduled. The case was handed over to a public defender. Additionally, Maria Granger, judge in Floyd County, has been appointed to preside in the case. Judge Jason Mount recused himself because he has prosecuted Swiger in the past as county prosecutor. A no contact order to protect the youth and man was also served on Swiger at the county jail. Bail has been set at $100,000 by cash only. -30-