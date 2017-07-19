By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent Dan Cristiani Excavating Co. Inc. was awarded the site work portion of the work to be done at Prosser Career Education Center during the New Albany Floyd County School Corporation Board meeting on July 10. “We separated out the site work package from the main building package to advance the Prosser project and speed things along. We can’t do any construction to the building until we do some of the site work in advance of that,” said Bill Wiseheart, director of facilities. Wiseheart said they will build a new parking lot for school buses behind the current bus compound and that a new auto tech center will be built where the buses currently park. The corporation solicited bids from 13 companies, nine picked up the bidding documents but Cristiani was the only bid they received. The bid was for $1,498,380. Wiseheart said the other bidders had “too much work. Essentially they didn’t think they would be able to perform the schedule if they were to bid.” Wiseheart also stated bids for the demolition of Slate Run Elementary will be presented at the Aug. 14 board meeting. The board voted unanimously to give the site work project to Cristiani. In addition, the board recognized three of their schools for being named 4-Star Schools by the Indiana Department of Education. Dr. Louis Jensen, Director of High Schools, said schools were awarded based on scores from the 2015-2016 school year. He said schools must be an A school that year, have 95% of students participate in the test and when ISTEP is administered schools must be in 25% in the state of Indiana in the ELA and math portions and then passing both in the 25%. The schools that were honored were Floyd Central High School, Greenville Elementary and Highland Hills Middle School. This is Floyd Central’s 17th year being named a 4-star school, Highland Hills sixth time and Greenville’s 11th. Other action items by the board: They approved the appointment of Marcy Satkoski as assistant principal at Slate Run Elementary. She was the administrative intern at Grant Line Elementary the last two years. They agreed to test run of live streaming of board meetings during their August 14 meeting. The stream will be available on the corporation’s official Facebook page and eventually could be posted on their website. The board will meet again on July 24 at Slate Run Elementary’s Temporary location, 3600 Kamer Miller Road, at Graceland Baptist Church. During this meeting, the board will vote on an action item and then offer a tour of the facility. The location will be Slate Run’s home for the next two years while their new building is being constructed.