The ACE Hardware of Salem 50 for the Lucas Oil Great American Stocks headlines the racing portion of the evening, which also includes the Midwest Thunder Roadsters, Salem Front Wheel Drive Stocks and Midwest Legends Cars.

A street rod and classic car cruise-in, burnout contest and music from Boogie Tunes, a professional DJ service, are also part of the mid-summer festivities.

The event has also been designated Dollar Beer and Dollar Hot Dog Night at the track. Dollar beer and Dollar Hot Dogs will be available all evening long.

With the Lucas Oil Great American Stocks just past the mid-way point of the 2017 season the ACE Hardware of Salem 50 becomes an important race in the season championship hunt.

Spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22nd, with practice scheduled to get underway at 4:30 p.m., qualifications at 6:15 p.m. and the first race rolling off at 7:15 p.m. (EDT).

Advance general admission tickets, priced at just $13 for adults and $3 for children, age 7-12, are currently selling and can be purchased on-line at www.salemspeedway.com or by calling 812-883-6504 or 1-888-246-7223