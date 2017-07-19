The Washington County Council faced the cost of making money at its regular meeting July 5. The council approved the hiring of four additional jailers, which will allow the county to enter into an agreement with Harrison County to house inmates. At this point the four new jailers are expected to be female jailers as many of the inmates housed from Harrison County are expected to be female. At the time of the council meeting, Newlon said only one of the current jailers is female and if she is off duty, they often pull dispatchers to work with the inmates. Newlon said women can work with male inmates, but male corrections officers only have certain things they are allowed to do with females who are incarcerated. Washington County will be paid $42 a day for each inmate housed from Harrison County. In the inter-interlocal agreement signed by the two counties, Harrison is responsible for transporting inmates and all medical expenses outside of day-to-day needs. Newlon said Washington County also has a right to refusal, meaning if the inmate is a trouble maker, they can be sent back. “We are going to get some of their more well-behaved inmates,” Newlon said. “If we are having problems with them, we can call and they will come and get them.” The agreement is similar to the one the county had with Scott County, but since the new jail in Scott is completed, they are no longer short on space. “Scott was great to work with and I think Harrison is going to be great to work with, as well,” Newlon said. The commissioners met the following day and gave the approval for the hiring of the additional guards, as well. In other business The council approved the hiring of a new employee in Prosecutor Dustin Houchin’s office. Houchin said the county received an Adult Protective Services Grant to hire a new case worker in the Adult Protective Services office. The county would pay the person and be reembursed when the grant money comes in. Houchin said he expects to have someone hired in a couple of weeks. The council approved appointing a lead attorney in the public defenders’ office. Councilman Ben Bowling, who also sits on the Public Defender Board said there is a need for an attorney to take the lead should ethical situations arise. “Right now, the board doesn’t have any teeth, because none of us are attornys,” he said. “If a problem arises and we talk to an attorney, they aren’t likely to listen, but if another attorney talks to them about it, it will come with more weight.” Bowling said as of the council meeting no decision had been made as to who would take that role, but there had been some talk about Mark Clark. There would be a bump an increase in the amount the lead attorney would be paid, but that money is already in the budget due to an open spot in the public defenders’ office. The council denied the request from new County Assessor Greg Ball to turn one of the part-time employees in his office. The council appropriated additional money for the coroner’s office for autopsies. There have been six murders in Washington County since November and also the number of overdose deaths have caused an increase in the number that is normally done. The council also appointed Judy Chastain to the Property Tax Assessment Board and voted to allow Delaney Park Manager John Burlington to hire an additional employee at the park out of his budget. The council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, August 7, 2017.