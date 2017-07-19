Trooper Brett Walters from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg, the lead investigator of the crash, stated in his preliminary report that a red and white 1988 Chevrolet pick-up truck being driven by Sam Deaton, 76, from Washington County, with his wife Malvina Deaton, 71, as a passenger, were traveling west on State Road 56 approaching Heritage Chapel Road when a red 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier being driven by Patricia Burdine, 56, from Salem, travelling east, crossed the center line for an unknown reason crashing into the Chevrolet pick-up being driven by Sam Deaton.

After impact the Chevrolet pick-up came to rest upside down on its top on the west side of the roadway. The Chevrolet Cavalier continued for approximately 100 feet after impact coming to rest on the east side of the roadway.

Deaton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Malvina Deaton was transported to the Saint Vincent Hospital in Salem with non-life threatening injuries. Patricia Burdine was also transported to the Saint Vincent Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All occupants of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts and Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist were called to the scene.

Assisting Agencies: Washington County Sherriff’s Department, Salem City Police Department, Salem Fire Department, Washington County First Responders and Washington County E.M.S.