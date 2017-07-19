Two people were arrested by Deputy John Hartman on Monday, July 3, following a traffic stop the officer made because of faulty lights on their vehicle. The black Honda Accord had a tail light and brake light out, Deputy Hartman noted, as he followed the car through Scottsburg at 1:39 a.m. He stopped the vehicle on State Road 56 West (West McClain Avenue) and Oak Street. When he discovered Matthew P. Banks, 33, was behind the wheel, Deputy Hartman checked his license and confirmed he was driving while suspended. His passenger, Sarah Riley, 22, also of Scottsburg, also had a suspended driver license, but she told the officer she owned the car. After a wrecker had been summoned to impound the car, the officer got verbal approval from Banks and Riley to search the vehicle. That’s when Deputy Hartman said he discovered a loaded handgun in the center console. Banks said the gun was his but he had no permit for it. Riley had her own problems. The officer said he discovered a digital scales in her purse and two baggies inside her wallet containing crystal material. Riley reportedly denied ownership of the baggies and scales. When Riley was being processed at the Scott County Security Center, a baggie with methamphetamine (meth) and another with a small amount of heroin were discovered by jail staff hidden on her person. The meth, the officer stated, weighed 29 grams, while the heroin weighed .03 gram. According to the officer’s probable cause affidavit, the woman said Banks handed her the drugs while they were being stopped and told her to hide them. Banks and Riley are both facing Level 2 felony dealing in meth charges, Riley having one count while Banks has two. Banks has two possessions of meth Level 3 felony charges, one as a Level 6 felony charge, a Level 6 count of possession of a narcotic drug, Level 6 maintaining a common nuisance, and misdemeanors of operating a vehicle while suspended and carrying a handgun without a license. Additionally, a Notice of Prior Offense was filed by Prosecutor Chris Owens against Banks because he is a convicted felon in both Scott and Washington counties but had a gun in his possession, a violation of his probation. The Notice increased the gun charge against him from a misdemeanor to a Level 5 felony. Riley’s charges include Level 6 felony possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining as well as a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Each had their initial hearings on July 3 before Judge Jason Mount of Scott Circuit Court. A not guilty plea was entered for each with initial jury trial dates of October 2 scheduled. Bail for Riley was set at $75,000 by corporate surety bond or $7,500 in cash. Banks’ bond is $100,000 by surety bond or $10,000 cash. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Raleigh Campbell also filed a State’s petition for detainer against Banks, since he is on probation/parole in a 2016 criminal case through August, 2018. Consequently, he is being held for the next 15 days without bond.