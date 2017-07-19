Two 18-year-olds are facing charges in Scott Circuit Court following a crash on State Road 56 early on Monday morning, July 10. Taken into custody were Lacie Marie Fidell, Madison, and Shawn Michael Blais, Hanover. According to the probable cause affidavit filed with the cases, Deputy Josh Watterson was dispatched to the scene of the crash at the T intersection of S.R. 56 East and Shea Road. The car was in a roadside ditch. He found Fidell, Blais and two passengers, one age 18 and another age 14. Deputy Watterson said when he started talking to them about what caused the accident, he said he could smell “…a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.” All four said none had been drinking. Portable breath tests were administered to the four. The officer said tests of Fidell and the 14-year-old indicated they had been drinking. All of them were transported to the Scott County Security Center in Scottsburg. The 18-year-old passenger was not charged. The juvenile was eventually released to a family member after being taken to the Jefferson County Jail in Madison. While the 2008 Kia was being inventoried, Deputy Watterson stated that two open bottles of alcohol were found on the floor behind the driver’s seat. Two baggies were also found which had marijuana residue. Fidell’s charges included Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanors of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor. Blais is charged with misdemeanors of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and visiting a common nuisance. At their initial hearings on July 10, not guilty pleas were entered for both. An initial trial date of September 18 was scheduled for both. Each was provided with the services of a public defender. Bail for Fidell was set at $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash. Blais’ bail was set at $10,000 by surety bond or $1,000 cash.