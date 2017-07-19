He knew lots of people. Ray Zollman, 86, Scottsburg, was a retired businessman and city councilman who never met a stranger, just someone he didn’t know. Yet. Ray died on Thursday, July 13, at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville, Ky., after a brief illness. Born in Scottsburg in 1930 to the late Hayden Zollman Sr. and Ruth Fitch Zollman-Ross, both Ray and his late identical twin brother Roy weren’t averse to taking each other’s place when needed. They developed the art of switching places in school. The practice continued when they began working, and both went to work as young teens. One brother might work three days of the week and the other two; then, the next week, they’d switch. The days where one was not working were spent working for someone else. That worked fine until one brother made a farmer for whom the other brother had mowed the day before mighty suspicious when he couldn’t recall where “he” had left the mower. The Zollman twins had the odd job market cornered, so to speak, in the small town which was Scottsburg. They even dated the same gal at the same time, though neither knew it at the time! Ray married his sweetheart Shirley M. Walters in 1951, and the couple had two sons, Danny and Rick. Ray managed the old Western Auto Store that was located on the northwest corner of Wardell and South Main Streets. He then owned and operated the old Gambles store. It had been along West McClain Avenue west of Collins Funeral Home. After he closed the Gambles store, Ray worked for Gibson Heating and Air Conditioning Company along U.S. Highway 31 North before finally retiring and enjoying a less demanding lifestyle with Shirley. Through the years, Ray also became interested in the workings of his hometown. He served for years as a Democrat Party precinct committeeman for Vienna 4 as well as eight years as a member of the City Council. After he was defeated in a spring primary, he continued serving his community as a member of the Scottsburg Board of Works and Public Safety. It was only in recent months, as his health began to decline, that he failed to attend these business meetings on a regular basis. The absence of this kind man who was dedicated to his home town was noted by his colleagues. Regardless of politics, everyone liked Ray, and he certainly enjoyed talking to all who came to the meetings. Ray outlived Shirley by nearly two years, and his parents, Roy and a third brother, Hayden Jr., died some years ago. He is survived by his sons and their spouses as well as his two sisters, three granddaughters and a great-granddaughter. A simple graveside service was conducted at Scottsburg Cemetery on Monday morning, July 17. Phil LaMaster officiated. Staff of the Collins Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorial gifts may be arranged through the funeral home to benefit the Scottsburg city parks through the Scott County Community Foundation. On-line condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.collinsfuneralhome.net.