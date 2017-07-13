Join Sarah Jordan of 102.3 THE MAX and the Floyd Central Pep Band at the Georgetown Drive-In for music, movies and more on July 13, 2017 from 7 - 9 p.m. as they kick off the Band Together 2017 Uniform Fundraising Campaign! Georgetown Drive-In gates open at 7 p.m. Movies begin at 9:30 p.m. A Floyd Central alumnus herself, Sarah Jordan is pleased to help publicize this opportunity for community members to “Adopt A Uniform.” Individuals and families can donate funds for a full ($400) or partial uniform to help meet our $70,000 goal. Several levels of corporate sponsorship are also available. “Floyd Central Performing Arts forever changed me for the better,” says Sarah Jordan. “My love for music began with Mr. Elmore and a violin in fourth grade, to theatre with Mr. Bundy all through high school, to a career that I’ve now spent more than a decade loving … radio. FCHS Performing Arts gave me the courage to be comfortable in my own skin and to dream big!” The current Floyd Central uniforms are 13 years old, and have served our high school and community at over 75 home football games, marched at 90 local and regional competitions throughout the state, and represented Floyd Central at Lucas Oil Stadium 17 times for the Indiana State School Music Association State Finals and Bands of America competitions. We are falling apart at the seams, literally! With a plan to debut new uniforms during the Fall 2018 Marching Band season, we must raise $70,000 by January 2018. The marching band schedule is rigorous. The season started in May with seven weekly three-hour mini camps scheduled through mid-July, where students learn the music and the basics of marching. July’s Band Camp is Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., when they put all the pieces together and learn the show. There are five additional seven-hour camp days throughout the season, plus two nights of practice right before the first day of school. Three days a week they practice after school from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and they perform the show during half time at each home football game. Autumn Saturdays find the band travelling to competitions around the state during days that start at 9 a.m. and end as late as 1 a.m., culminating in Regionals and hopefully Semi-State and State competition. FC has advanced to the state finals of ISSMA Marching Band competition for 12 out of the last 13 years. It takes dedication and determination on behalf of the band and guard members to perform at this level every day. Harold Yankey, Director of Bands for Floyd Central, encourages the students to “Love what you do.” Mr. Yankey, his staff, the band and guard truly love what they do. Sarah Jordan of 102.3 THE MAX and the Floyd Central Pep Band will be at the Georgetown Drive-In playing music for you from 7 – 9 p.m. Individual donations are gratefully accepted, plus Band Boosters will be selling Discount Cards (for discounts at area businesses) and “Band Bands,” colorfully embossed wristbands that highlight different instruments within the band. To view forms for the Adopt-A-Uniform or Corporate Sponsorship Campaign, go to www.floydcentralband.org, Fundraisers tab. Thank you for your support and for Banding Together with FC High School.