Indiana Conservation Officers are reporting the body of Marcus “Shawn” Williams was located at approximately 10:45 p.m. Saturday, by fishermen on the Ohio River. The subjects who located him were fishing from a boat when he was found. Their fishing location was just down stream of the I64 bridge on the Ohio River. New Albany Fire Department and New Albany Police Department responded and made the recovery. The Coroner’s Office and Indiana Conservation Officers were also dispatched to the scene. Williams went missing Friday July 7th 2017 from the Falls of the Ohio State Park while fishing in the Ohio River. Multiple agencies and resources were involved in search efforts over the past day and a half.