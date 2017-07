The following is the arrest list for Clark County. The list is provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

5/30/17 Isaac Lott, 42, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony). Jordan Etheridge, 21, Henryville, 15 Day Hold. Carissa Syder, 29, Clarksville, Warrant (Felony). Amber James, 29, Clarksville, Possession of Syringe; Common Nuisance. Ashley Huddleston, 26, Greenville, Possession of Syringe; Possession of Methamphetamine; Common Nuisance. Wendel Smith, 43, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Christopher Molina, 24, Charlestown, Warrant (Felony). James Foree Jr., 19, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Gregory Griffin, 45, Sellersburg, Warrant. John Botto, 40, New Albany, DWS: Prior. Catherine Wise, 32, New Albany, Hold for Other Agency; Theft Under $750. Kristie Gee, 34, Charlestown, Warrant. Joshua Boone, 28, Louisville, Warrant. Alonzo Johnson, 40, Louisville, Warrant. Ashley Abbton, 29, Louisville, Warrant. Kayla Haysley, 26, Louisville, Warrant. Rose Thurman, 38, Louisville, Warrant. Cory Triana, 39, Louisville, Warrant; Warrant. Terry Daffron, 51, Clarksville, Warrant.

5/31/17 Ricky Henderhan, 29, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant. Jeffrey Lawson, 52, Shepherdsville, KY, Public Intoxication. Charles Whitaker, 56, Memphis, OWI: .15 BAC or Greater; OWI: Endangering a Person; Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test. Kenneth Freeman, 35, Hanover, Warrant. Bret Daughtery, 47, Seymour, OWI: 08 to less than .15 BAC. Robert Wariner, 45, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia. John Birkla, 35, Leavenworth, Court Order Return; Hold for Other Agency. Andrew Burroughs, 24, Bowling Green, KY, Warrant Arrest. Kendrah Smith, 39, Fayetteville, NC, Theft Under $750; Criminal Trespass. Paul Smith, 34, Fayetteville, NC, Theft Under $750; Criminal Trespass. Krystyna Euback, 25, Hanover, Deal Cocaine or Narcotic; False Informing- All other; Trafficking with Inmate: Controlled Substance; Dealing/ Manufacturing in Methamphetamine; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest. Trayce King, 26, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Misdemeanor). Brian Egan, 26, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Misdemeanor); Warrant (Felony). James Lawson, 33, Jeffersonville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia. Allexis Simpson, 27, Corydon, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Alex Garcia- Jimmenez, 24, Louisville, Operator Never Licensed. Karyn Cornwell, 51, Orleans, Warrant (Felony). Nathan Poage, Jr., 69, Elizabethtown, KY, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Possession of Paraphernalia. Judith Murray, 44, Elizabethtown, KY, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Possession of Paraphernalia; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Operator Never Licensed. Michael Haughabook, 32, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant. Justin Tilley, 28, New Albany, Warrant. Joshua Clark, 25, Louisville, Warrant. Herbert Betts, Jr., 42, Sellersburg, DWS: Prior. Blaine Cooney, 25, Warrant. Ryan McFadden, 30, Madison, Warrant. Andrew Buckles, 31, Clarksville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Battery Bodily Injury. Phillip Buntain, 27, Charlestown, Invasion of Privacy.

6/1/17 Ashley Hodge, 25, Clarksville, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury. Christopher Walker, 35, Clarksville, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury. Dejon McClure, 19, Louisville, Illegal Consumption of Alcohol by Minor; Amanda Salesman, 35, Otisco, Criminal Trespass; Possession of Methamphetamine. Orvin Ramos, 31, Clarksville, Warrant Arrest. Veascas Ray, 44, Louisville, Warrant Arrest. Joseph Combs, 43, Charlestown, Warrant Arrest. Kayla Logsdon, 29, Louisville, Battery: Bodily Injury: Other Person. Gisel Guttierrez, 25, Charlestown, Theft Under $750. Kody Warf, 21, Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Robert Hall, 23, Henryville, Warrant Arrest. Nathan Fanning, 19, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Syringe. James Hill, 35, Louisville, Theft Under $750. Derek Emerson, 33, Sellersburg, Possession of Paraphernalia. Charles Pirtle, Jr., 32, Charlestown, Warrant. Michael Jones, 38, Laconia, IN, Warrant; Warrant; Warrant. Marissa Martinez, 28, Louisville, Warrant; Warrant; Warrant.

6/2/17 Jessica Carpenter, 32, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Abdi Ahmed, 24, Louisville, Operator Never Licensed; False Informing- All other. Eric Young, 46, Louisville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Synthetic Identity Deception; Operator Never Licensed. Dustin Darnell, 33, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass. Dennis Kliessendorff, 41, Henryville, Warrant Arrest. Tabitha Young, 24, Louisville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe. James Hinton, 33, Clarksville, Battery: No Injury; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Criminal Mischief. Ryan Stodd, 37, Louisville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving). Mark Todley II, 30, Clarksville, Warrant Arrest. Harold Jones, 47, Theft Under $750; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Clent Freeman, 40, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750; False Informing- All other; Obstruction of Justice; Identity Deception; Hold for Other Agency. Melvin Hauschild, Jr., 64, Charlestown, Habitual Traffic Offender. Kenneth Mobley, 25, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750; Possession of Syringe; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest. Michael Anthony Lewis, Jr., 20, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest. Bryce Shirley, 19, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass. David Bottorff, Sr., Charlestown, Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest. Travis Williams, 39, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750.