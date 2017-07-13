This is a voluntary program in an unlocked facility providing comprehensive, innovative, holistic, long-term recovery options in a beautiful country setting. Emphasis will be on building skills for long-term sobriety, employment readiness, improved relationships, parenting, emotion management, and community integration. The projected launch date is September 5, 2017.

The residential portion of the program will be up to 30 days.

Following residential treatment, Centerstone will connect clients to services in their community of choice. Transition of care will include shelter, food connection to primary care physicians, transportation, recovery, employment and health coaching and individual and group therapy based on need.

Centerstone will implement multiple treatment approaches to increase clients’ long-term recovery skills. They are committed to clinical excellence and programming will utilize evidence-based practices.

Specific services will include:

Comprehensive bio-psychosocial assessment

Group and individual therapy.

Group and individual life skills training.

Family education programming.

Family therapy sessions

Psychiatric evaluation

Medicated Assisted Treatment (MAT)

Medication training and support.

HIV testing, education and prevention.

For more information or appointments call 1-800-344-8802 or visit the Crisis Services number at 1-800-832-5442.